ObituariesSeptember 18, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Thursday

Margaret Marie Weber Nelson Baumgartner, 95, of Sacramento, Calif., and formerly of Viola — 10:30 a.m. musical prelude to service, and 11 a.m. service, the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 127 E. 12th Ave., Spokane.

Friday

Rose Marie Sharp, 105, of Moscow — 9 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.

Margaret Marie Weber Nelson Baumgartner, 95, of Sacramento, Calif., and formerly of Viola — 11 a.m. interment, Weber family plot in the Moscow Cemetery, Moscow.

Rita Jacksha, 100, of Moscow — 12:30 p.m., rosary, 1 p.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Following the funeral, there will be a reception at the American Legion Cabin, 317 S. Howard, Moscow.

Story Tags
christianity
