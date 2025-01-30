Gary Mac Cole

Gary was loved by so many. He was known for his honesty, integrity and straight-forwardness. He was a thinker, a trivia lover, a storyteller, a country-western dancer and a road-tripper. His family and closest friends never had to guess how much he cared about them. He loved camping with family, hiking with friends and fishing with his dogs. He frequented car shows and enjoyed restoring classic cars, his favorite being the 1960s Chevy Impala. And let’s not forget his well-known fish fries, where friends and family would travel from all over to come together for this unforgettable gathering. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by sister Pam Bennett and 5-year-old granddaughter Faith Ethany Cole. His ashes will be spread and a tree planted in his honor on Bechtel Ridge, one of his favorite places to go.