Gary Mac Cole passed away at home Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Gary was born April 8, 1953, to Mac and Faye Cole and lived the majority of his life in Moscow. He graduated from Moscow High School and went on to become certified in HVAC maintenance. He worked for Redinger Heating and Cooling until he started his own successful business and spent the rest of his career working for himself. Gary married Debbie Webber in 1980, becoming a stepdad to Debbie’s three children: Josh, Rachel and Justin. They later had their son Matthew Avery Cole on April 28, 1982.
Gary was loved by so many. He was known for his honesty, integrity and straight-forwardness. He was a thinker, a trivia lover, a storyteller, a country-western dancer and a road-tripper. His family and closest friends never had to guess how much he cared about them. He loved camping with family, hiking with friends and fishing with his dogs. He frequented car shows and enjoyed restoring classic cars, his favorite being the 1960s Chevy Impala. And let’s not forget his well-known fish fries, where friends and family would travel from all over to come together for this unforgettable gathering. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by sister Pam Bennett and 5-year-old granddaughter Faith Ethany Cole. His ashes will be spread and a tree planted in his honor on Bechtel Ridge, one of his favorite places to go.