Glen Lamar Hower, 90, of Pullman

On Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, after a lifetime of caring, commitment and unwavering dedication to family, friends, students and faculty, Dr. Glen L. Hower passed away peacefully at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Jane Hower, his sister, Beatrice Hower Dearing, his brother-in-law Darrell Dearing, his brother-in-law Garry Gault, and his parents, Glen and Katie Hower.

Glen was known by his middle name, “Lamar” for most of his life. He was born in Dryden, Wash., on Feb. 8, 1934, to Glen and Katie Hower. As the middle child between his two sisters, he spent his childhood growing up among the orchards and mountains of the greater Wenatchee and Leavenworth area. His family were orchardists, mostly growing apples and pears.

From a young age, Lamar developed a passion for the mountains, lakes, streams and fishing. He was an avid hiker and backpacker, taking his first overnight trip in 1948, at the age of 14. He continued to hike, backpack and fish nearly every year for the next 73 years, but finally hung up his boots and backpacks after one final trip in 2021 at the age of 87.

One of Lamar’s missions on these trips was to visit at least one new high mountain lake. He chronicled his trips by taking thousands of beautiful slides. Ultimately, he hiked to at least 867 different lakes, logged over 5,000 trail miles, and caught countless fish. Lamar often led Boy Scouts on hikes, including 50-milers, and cumulatively did 23 annual 50-mile trips with the scouts. He estimated that he led at least 250 Boy Scouts on backpacking trips over the years.

As a talented athlete, Lamar played both basketball and baseball. He graduated from Dryden High School in June of 1952. He also attended and played basketball at Wenatchee Junior College.

Lamar met the first love of his life, Juanita Jane Myers, in Dryden and married her on June 10, 1950. They spent the next 54 years together surrounded by their family and an amazing network of dear friends. They raised three children together, Karen, Dan and Dave, who each carry on many of their special talents and gifts. Lamar taught his kids Wiffle ball in the front yard, basketball on the driveway, and backpacking practice round and round the house. Summers were spent camping, hiking and fishing, slideshows with tents, campfires, s’mores and outhouses. Lamar and Nita made sure their kids felt loved, felt safe and had each other’s backs.

Lamar’s love of children began with the birth of his daughter in 1957 clear through the birth of his great-grandson in 2023. In 1977 as a first time grandpa, he fell head over heels with love for all of the subsequent babies that came along. He doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later on he wanted to pass on his love of camping, backpacking and fishing – so, “The Annual Grandkids Backpacking Trip” was born and continued through 2011. He invested his time and love into his grandkids and the memories of those trips will live on forever.

Glen completed his bachelor’s (1956) and master’s (1961) degrees in electrical engineering at Washington State University and holds his Ph.D. from Stanford University. His skills and academic record generated high demand for him in the private sector, but his true calling was to teach. So, immediately following graduation from Stanford, he returned to WSU with his family as a professor in the Engineering Department.

During Glen’s 43 years on the faculty as professor, advisor, assistant dean, chair, associate chair and associate director, he taught 125 classes, instructed nearly 4,500 students on the principals of their field and advised more than 1,000 students for their future careers. A long list of graduates still kept in touch.

His honors include: 1996 Golden Key National Honor Society Advisor of the Year; 1992 Outstanding Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering; 1988 Outstanding Professor of the College of Engineering and Architecture and Electrical and Computer Engineering; Alcoa Foundation Professor at WSU from 1972-75; and more. Following his lifetime career and dedication to WSU and the Electrical Engineering Department, the Electrical/Mechanical Engineering building was named “Hower Tower,” truly one of the highlights of his amazing career.