It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Guy Harold Senter, 82, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at his home outside of Pullman.
Guy was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Pullman, to Harold and Geraldine (Bashaw) Senter. He attended high school in Colton. Following high school, he went on to do numerous jobs including unloading coal from railroad cars, farm work with Pullman Grain Growers (1966-71), the city of Pullman’s water/sewer plant (1971-78) and finally for Washington State University (1978-93), retiring as a plumber/pipefitter and maintenance mechanic.
In 1955, Guy met Gracie Newman in Colton. Guy and Gracie were married Dec. 2, 1960, in Coeur d’Alene. They went on to have two children Roy and Tom Senter. Guy lived an adventurous life with his wife and sons. Together they enjoyed fishing, camping and trail horseback riding.
He is survived by his wife Gracie at the family home outside of Pullman; his two sons Roy Senter, Tom Senter and Roy’s wife Debbie Senter; four granddaughters Amber, Amanda, Ashley and Amie; two grandsons Tucker and Tanner; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and his sister Krista Parkins. Guy was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Geraldine Senter.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 31, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Vault interment will follow at the Pullman City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to corbeill funeralhomes.com.