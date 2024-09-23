Guy Harold Senter

In 1955, Guy met Gracie Newman in Colton. Guy and Gracie were married Dec. 2, 1960, in Coeur d’Alene. They went on to have two children Roy and Tom Senter. Guy lived an adventurous life with his wife and sons. Together they enjoyed fishing, camping and trail horseback riding.

He is survived by his wife Gracie at the family home outside of Pullman; his two sons Roy Senter, Tom Senter and Roy’s wife Debbie Senter; four granddaughters Amber, Amanda, Ashley and Amie; two grandsons Tucker and Tanner; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and his sister Krista Parkins. Guy was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Geraldine Senter.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 31, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Vault interment will follow at the Pullman City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to corbeill funeralhomes.com.