Heidi Rutar

Heidi Mannenbach Rutar lived a life full of adventure, love and unwavering faith.

A graduate of Milwaukie (Ore.) High School, Heidi earned a degree in Agriculture Business Management from Oregon State University. She spent time as a U.S. Forest Service Firefighter in 2004 demonstrating her bravery and commitment to protecting nature. Her passion for the land and self-sufficiency led her to pursue homesteading, where she found immense joy in creating a nurturing home for her family. Growing up in Madras, Ore., her passion for animals and the land started early with 4-H and FFA.

Heidi’s spirit was one of warmth and positivity. When she laughed, her eyes would sparkle, lighting up the room and bringing joy to those around her. She believed in the power of words and lived by daily affirmations that served as a guiding light, helping her navigate life’s challenges with grace and resilience. She pursued a successful career in entrepreneurship, achieving the role of Mary Kay sales director in 2016.

Her Catholic faith was incredibly important to her, providing deep comfort and peace, especially in her final days. She lived her faith through kindness, generosity and a steadfast trust in God’s plan.