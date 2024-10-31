Helen Mary Szablya (1934-2024)

The Honorable Helen M. (Ilona) Szablya, of Seattle and formerly of Pullman, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Seattle, surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John, her son, Stephen and her sister, Marietta Szechy. She is survived by her children: Helen Szablya, Los Angeles; Janos Szablya, Kent, Wash. (Lys Hornsby); Louis Szablya, (Kate) Moses Lake, Wash.; Alexandra Szablya (Vince McDonough), New Orleans; Rita Pool, (Karl), Kennewick; Niki McKay, (Christian Tiedemann); and daughter-in-law, Kristy Tenwick Szablya. She is survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Nemethy of Toronto, ON, Canada.
A Funeral Mass and memorial will be held in Seattle on March 28, 2025.