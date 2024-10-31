Helen Mary Szablya (1934-2024)

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John, her son, Stephen and her sister, Marietta Szechy. She is survived by her children: Helen Szablya, Los Angeles; Janos Szablya, Kent, Wash. (Lys Hornsby); Louis Szablya, (Kate) Moses Lake, Wash.; Alexandra Szablya (Vince McDonough), New Orleans; Rita Pool, (Karl), Kennewick; Niki McKay, (Christian Tiedemann); and daughter-in-law, Kristy Tenwick Szablya. She is survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Nemethy of Toronto, ON, Canada.

A Funeral Mass and memorial will be held in Seattle on March 28, 2025.