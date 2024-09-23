Henry Michael Gibson

Upon retiring from the University of Idaho, he made his dream a reality, escaping the cold winters of Idaho to RV in Arizona. Mike’s favorite place to park was in Quartzite. He was a longtime member of the Lewiston Gun Club and shooting clubs from Idaho to Arizona. Mike enjoyed cowboy action shooting and was known by the alias Pinto Smith.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his brother Robert Dean Gibson and sister-in-law Celecta, and his brother-in-law Jim Smith. Mike is survived by his elder sister Eleanor Jean (Gibson) Smith, her children (Steven, Peggy, Barbara and Karen and their families), and his brother Robert’s sons (Robert, Earnest, Russell, Brian, John and Michael, and their families.)

Mike was befriended by Julia McIlroy and became an honorary and beloved member of her family. He maintained a close relationship with Gabrielle and Mandy, his stepdaughters, and was a grandfather to Gabrielle’s daughter, Megan.

Mike’s daughters Michelle (Chris) Walther and Jeanne (Brad) Williams and his granddaughters, Johanna Walther, Elisabeth Walther, Camille Walther, Aubrey Williams and Payton Williams, and his great-granddaughter Ivy Jean Williams will all miss him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 7, at the Latah County Fairgrounds Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.