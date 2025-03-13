Howard Beloit, 1933-2025

Howard Richard Beloit passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, in Spokane, after complications from a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family at that time. Howard was born to Jesse and Myra Beloit on June 9, 1933, in Lewiston. He attended Clarkston High School, graduating in 1951.

After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Ebert, on June 14, 1951. He was in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. Upon discharge from the Army, Howard worked for an office machine repair business until 1964. Howard and Jeanette had two children, Patty and Rick. In 1964, Howard became co-owner of Ken’s Stationery in Moscow and Pullman until his retirement in 1993.

Howard and Jeanette loved to travel and visited all 50 states and enjoyed their winters in Yuma, Ariz., where they met and made many friends during their years spent there. Howard started a happy hour with their neighbors and friends in Yuma that came to be known as “Howard’s Happy Hour.”

He was a member of Moscow First Presbyterian Church and served on various committees as well as being an elder for the church. Howard was also a member of Moscow Jaycees, Moscow Executive Club and Moscow Elks Club.

For the past two years Howard has visited Jeanette daily where she resides — Hill House Living for memory care. The staff at Hill House adored him and loved seeing and visiting with Howard during his visits with Jeanette.