Inge ‘Kitty’ Ilselore Martinez, 1928-2024

Inge “Kitty” Martinez, 97, of Pullman, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. She was born in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 8, 1928, to Josef and Margerite Spann. In 1955, she met Andrew “Andy” Martinez from San Diego during his U.S. Air Force tour of duty in West Berlin. In 1956, Andy and Kitty were married in Kaiserslautern, West Germany, and moved to San Diego that same year. Shortly afterward, their son, Steven, was born. Kitty worked primarily as a homemaker and part-time in the beauty industry. In 1998, Andy and Kitty left their beloved San Diego and moved to Pullman to be closer to their son and his family.

Kitty loved meeting new people and was a caring, altruistic and loyal friend. She was a very memorable person with her small stature, thick German accent, impeccable style, fantastic laugh and feisty personality.

Kitty was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepfather Heinz Mykowski and husband. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Michelle Martinez; her two granddaughters and their husbands, Tzipporah (Steven) Wiens and Stephanie Martinez (Christopher Conway); and great-grandsons, Lev and Judah Wiens. She was a resolute, unselfish and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who would do anything for her family. She will be dearly missed from our daily lives but will be remembered in our hearts forever.