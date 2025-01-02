Ingrid Susan Veien-Fischer

May 9, 1967 – Dec. 14, 2024

Ingrid Veien-Fischer passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Moscow. She was born May 9, 1967, in Moscow to her loving parents, John and Phyllis Veien. Ingrid attended Russell Elementary School, Moscow Junior High and graduated from Moscow High School. She went on to pursue a cosmetology degree at Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design in Moscow. She worked as a licensed cosmetologist in Moscow for several years.

Ingrid had a rich life growing up in Moscow. She loved being a part of the Howard Street neighborhood which was right next to East City Park. She played with all the neighborhood kids who, in the summer months, were outside from morning until night playing games like kick the can and hide and seek. She loved camping every weekend in the summer with family and friends, and especially loved to build camping forts in the woods with her siblings and cousins, as well as rafting/tubing down the St. Joe River. Ingrid was a great swimmer and loved to go to Aunt Libby’s house where she would spend endless hours in the pool with her cousins Krissy, Kirk and Erika. She loved to go to the family farm to help during harvest, and was the side-kick to her older brother and sister who drove grain truck. Ingrid was known for her sense of humor and laughter. She had a talent for making up funny words, that we still say today. She was a great singer, and lover of music who somehow always knew the words to every song. She loved all animals, and especially loved her cats Muffin and Tucky.

Ingrid was a devoted mother to her son Justin. She loved him more than anything on earth. As a child, she relished every little thing he learned, and always wanted to be a part of teaching him more. You could see her love for him as she lit up when he walked into the room, and when she burst into laughter when he was being funny. Ingrid parented Justin with love and encouragement, and he always knew that her love for him was unconditional.