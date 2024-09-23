Sections
Irma Louise Swift Davis

Irma Louise Swift Davis, 96, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston, reuniting with her beloved husband, Harry. Irma was born in Lamont, Wash., in 1928, to Harley and Agnes (McCormick) Swift.

Irma was deeply involved in her community and volunteered with many organizations. Family was everything to Irma. She never missed an opportunity to show up for her loved ones.

Irma is survived by her three children and their spouses: Carol Jeffries (Tom), Kay Andersen (Dan) and Jackson Davis (Mindy); her grandchildren: Tricia Jeffries, John Jeffries (Shawna), Angie Withers (Ryan), Joel Andersen, Brittnay Davis, Danica Davis and Shelby Davis; and her great-grandchildren: Houston Jeffries, William Jeffries, Jason Withers, Alyssa Withers, Roxas Castleman and Paislee Johnson.

In addition to her husband Harry, she was preceded in death by her brother Earl Swift and sister Donna Swift Swannack.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Sprague Community Church, 204 W. Fourth St., Sprague, Wash. Vault interment will follow at the MacCabee Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations can be made to the Malden Chapter #149 of Eastern Star or the Eastern Washington Transportation Fund for Shriner’s Hospital in Spokane. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.

