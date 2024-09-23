Irma Louise Swift Davis, 96, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Life Care Center in Lewiston, reuniting with her beloved husband, Harry. Irma was born in Lamont, Wash., in 1928, to Harley and Agnes (McCormick) Swift.

Irma was deeply involved in her community and volunteered with many organizations. Family was everything to Irma. She never missed an opportunity to show up for her loved ones.

Irma is survived by her three children and their spouses: Carol Jeffries (Tom), Kay Andersen (Dan) and Jackson Davis (Mindy); her grandchildren: Tricia Jeffries, John Jeffries (Shawna), Angie Withers (Ryan), Joel Andersen, Brittnay Davis, Danica Davis and Shelby Davis; and her great-grandchildren: Houston Jeffries, William Jeffries, Jason Withers, Alyssa Withers, Roxas Castleman and Paislee Johnson.