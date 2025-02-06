Jack E. Nelson, 93, a lover of good stories, bad jokes, Ford cars and trucks, and homemade apple pies, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at his home in Pullman. Family and friends defined Jack’s life. He and Pat were married for 68 years, he was deeply loved by his two daughters and adored by his three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was a faithful friend and neighbor and was always willing to travel to special events no matter how far away.

Jack was born on Dec. 10, 1931, in Twisp, Wash., to Samuel and Edith (Ewin) Nelson. He grew up in the Mansfield, Wash., area and graduated from high school in 1950. Jack moved to Wenatchee where he attended junior college, playing baseball for the college. While attending college he was introduced to his future wife, Patricia. In 1952, Jack entered the U.S. Army, serving two years during the Korean War, seeing combat in Korea. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Washington and attended barber school in Tacoma. In 1954, Jack moved to Pullman where he owned and operated EZ Barber Shop on the Washington State University campus. Jack married Patricia Hall on Sept. 8, 1956, in Wenatchee and they made Pullman their home. After 20 years of barbering, Jack went to work at WSU until his retirement in 1994. Following this, Jack delivered vehicles for Jim Jess at Jess Ford for 25 years. Jack decided when he turned 90 it was time to retire again. True to his nature, he made many friends and long-lasting relationships while there.

Jack enjoyed woodworking, fishing and traveling with Pat in their RV. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle and entered many cycling events with his daughter, Judy. Jack and Pat were actively involved and faithful attendees of all of Denise and Keith’s children and grandchildren’s many events.