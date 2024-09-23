Jacob “Jake” Frank Riedner, 31, of Moscow, passed away at home to join his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, after a courageous seven-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Jake was born July 16, 1993, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, to Gary and Teri (Becker) Riedner. He grew up in Colton, and attended elementary school at Guardian Angel-St. Boniface Parochial School, graduating from Colton High School in 2012. Jake enjoyed all sports, including football, basketball and baseball, playing catcher on Colton’s 2012 state championship baseball team, and earning all-state football honors. Not just another pretty jock, Jake graduated as salutatorian of his class. He went on to attend the South Dakota School of Mines, where he played linebacker for the Hardrockers football team. Jake earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Eastern Washington University in 2019.

Like his mother and his siblings, Jake was an accomplished western swing dancer, and it was at a local country western dance hall that he met the love of his life, Taylor Anderson, who was also attending EWU. They married on July 18, 2020, at the Riedner family home near Bald Butte in Colton.

In 2021, Jake landed his dream job, with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman, working as a circuit board designer. Jake was proud to be a lifelong Catholic, a communicant of St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1565. He volunteered many hours to his community, whether assisting with the K of C Steelhead Derby, highway litter pick-up or serving meals at community functions. Jake lived life large. He enjoyed family pinochle games, as well as golf and the many activities at the Moscow Elks Lodge. Jake enjoyed country music, swing dancing, fishing, camping, hunting, trap shooting, welding and cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers. Above all else, Jake loved spending time with his family and friends.

Jake is survived by his wife Taylor, 2½ year-old son Colter and 4-month old daughter Juliana, of Moscow; his parents Gary and Teri Riedner, of Colton; in-laws Brad and Shelley Anderson, of Moscow; his sisters Casey (Matthew) Simmons, of Post Falls; Nikki (Jason) Myers, of Mead, Wash.; his brother Kirk Riedner, of Pasco; his grandmothers Alberta Riedner, of Lewiston, and Betty Becker, of Colton; his eight nieces and nephews, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jake was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Elmer F. Riedner in 1985 and Frank Becker, Jr. in 2008, and uncle Mike Becker in 2024. Jake had a special connection with Grandpa Frank, who was never allowed to sit next to Jake during church services for fear that neither of them would get anything out of the Mass. So outgoing was Jake that he never met anyone who was a stranger for very long, and the number of his friends far exceeds our ability to describe them here.