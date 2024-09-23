Jacob “Jake” Frank Riedner, 31, of Moscow, passed away at home to join his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, after a courageous seven-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer.
Jake was born July 16, 1993, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, to Gary and Teri (Becker) Riedner. He grew up in Colton, and attended elementary school at Guardian Angel-St. Boniface Parochial School, graduating from Colton High School in 2012. Jake enjoyed all sports, including football, basketball and baseball, playing catcher on Colton’s 2012 state championship baseball team, and earning all-state football honors. Not just another pretty jock, Jake graduated as salutatorian of his class. He went on to attend the South Dakota School of Mines, where he played linebacker for the Hardrockers football team. Jake earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Eastern Washington University in 2019.
Like his mother and his siblings, Jake was an accomplished western swing dancer, and it was at a local country western dance hall that he met the love of his life, Taylor Anderson, who was also attending EWU. They married on July 18, 2020, at the Riedner family home near Bald Butte in Colton.
In 2021, Jake landed his dream job, with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman, working as a circuit board designer. Jake was proud to be a lifelong Catholic, a communicant of St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1565. He volunteered many hours to his community, whether assisting with the K of C Steelhead Derby, highway litter pick-up or serving meals at community functions. Jake lived life large. He enjoyed family pinochle games, as well as golf and the many activities at the Moscow Elks Lodge. Jake enjoyed country music, swing dancing, fishing, camping, hunting, trap shooting, welding and cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers. Above all else, Jake loved spending time with his family and friends.
Jake is survived by his wife Taylor, 2½ year-old son Colter and 4-month old daughter Juliana, of Moscow; his parents Gary and Teri Riedner, of Colton; in-laws Brad and Shelley Anderson, of Moscow; his sisters Casey (Matthew) Simmons, of Post Falls; Nikki (Jason) Myers, of Mead, Wash.; his brother Kirk Riedner, of Pasco; his grandmothers Alberta Riedner, of Lewiston, and Betty Becker, of Colton; his eight nieces and nephews, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jake was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Elmer F. Riedner in 1985 and Frank Becker, Jr. in 2008, and uncle Mike Becker in 2024. Jake had a special connection with Grandpa Frank, who was never allowed to sit next to Jake during church services for fear that neither of them would get anything out of the Mass. So outgoing was Jake that he never met anyone who was a stranger for very long, and the number of his friends far exceeds our ability to describe them here.
Jake’s family wants to pay special recognition to those friends, who include Dr. Rajeev Rajendra, his oncologist, and all of the staff at Palouse Oncology, including Jonathon Holloway, DNP; and the infusion nurses, who spent many hours administering treatments to Jake, while being subjected to his endless repertoire of dad jokes. Jake also appreciated the extra mile that all his medical providers went for him, including the tireless work of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. Through the combined efforts of these medical providers, Jake got to spend extra time with his beloved family. Lastly, a special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice, and particularly nurse Lacey Martin and Dr. Michael Rooney, who were so caring to Jake and his family when he and they needed it most.
Jake’s family extended to the Printed Circuit Board Design group at SEL, who embraced the new guy and integrated him into the team as if he had always been there. He counted all of them as his friends. SEL was more than an employer to Jake; the professional challenges, as well as the kindness and respect that he received while working for SEL was tremendous.
Jake always downplayed his illness, preferring to focus on the positive aspects of life. Whenever he was asked how he was doing, Jake’s response never varied: “Just another Day in Paradise.” Upon saying goodbye to anyone, he would always advise them to “Speed Carefully.” We will miss his unwavering positive attitude. The world is a little darker place without Jake in it, but heaven is a little brighter.
For those who wish to contribute, a scholarship fund has been set up for Jake’s children at P1FCU in Moscow. Donations can be delivered or sent to P1FCU for the Riedner Kids Donation Account, 828 W. Pullman Road, Moscow, ID 83843.
The Rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. The Funeral Mass will follow the Rosary at 11 a.m. and graveside services will follow at the St. Gall Catholic Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.