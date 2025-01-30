Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom, 76, a resident of Potlatch, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
Jeanie was born on March 22, 1948, at Salem, Ore., to Stewart and Ruth (Porter) Clason. Jeanie attended her schooling in Oregon and California.
She married Jess Chaney and the couple later divorced. She later married Bud Moore and Bud later passed away.
She married Richard “Rick” Bostrom on Dec. 13, 2009, at Potlatch. The couple made their home at Potlatch. Rick and Jeanie loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and traveling the United States together. The couple also traveled to Myrtle Creek, Ore., where Jeanie owned and operated rental properties.
Survivors include her husband of 15 years, Rick Bostrom, two sons: Jesse Moore (Patricia), of Salem, and Bruce Moore; four daughters: Loni Puff, of Utah, April Richie, Diane Peterman and Patsy Marsh, all of Myrtle Creek; two brothers: Jerry Clason (Annie) and Jim Clason, both of Myrtle Creek; and one sister, Jeanette Powel (Don), of Spirit Lake, Idaho. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Johnie Moore and a daughter Angela Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Freeze Community Church, Potlatch, with Pastor Dan Wilms officiating. Burial will follow at the Freeze Cemetery.
Memorial may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.