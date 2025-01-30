Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom, 76, a resident of Potlatch, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

Jeanie was born on March 22, 1948, at Salem, Ore., to Stewart and Ruth (Porter) Clason. Jeanie attended her schooling in Oregon and California.

She married Jess Chaney and the couple later divorced. She later married Bud Moore and Bud later passed away.

She married Richard “Rick” Bostrom on Dec. 13, 2009, at Potlatch. The couple made their home at Potlatch. Rick and Jeanie loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and traveling the United States together. The couple also traveled to Myrtle Creek, Ore., where Jeanie owned and operated rental properties.