ObituariesNovember 14, 2024

Jeremy John Linskey

story image illustation

Jeremy John Linskey passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Moscow, at the age of 44.

He was happiest in the mountains, on a river, with his fishing pole. He loved his dogs, Berkley and Woodson. He saw beauty in all natural things, and Sturgeon Camp on the Flambeau always held a special place in his heart.

Jeremy will be remembered for his bright smile, gentle soul and generous spirit.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard John Linskey; and is survived by his mother, Irma Linskey; siblings Todd (Kelly), Stephanie (Justin), Erin (Amanda) and Jennifer; 15 nieces and nephews; grandmother Irma Voss; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

