Jeremy John Linskey passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Moscow, at the age of 44.
He was happiest in the mountains, on a river, with his fishing pole. He loved his dogs, Berkley and Woodson. He saw beauty in all natural things, and Sturgeon Camp on the Flambeau always held a special place in his heart.
Jeremy will be remembered for his bright smile, gentle soul and generous spirit.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard John Linskey; and is survived by his mother, Irma Linskey; siblings Todd (Kelly), Stephanie (Justin), Erin (Amanda) and Jennifer; 15 nieces and nephews; grandmother Irma Voss; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.