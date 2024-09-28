Jim Askins

Jim worked for the Whitman County Road Department for several years. Rusty Whitmore had him operating the paving spreader and Jim often reminisced about paving many of the roads around the county. He also operated bulldozers and heavy equipment. He always had a few cows and horses around their home near the Palouse River and a much larger herd that he raised outside of town. Jim was a founding member of the Palouse Mud Clutchers jeep club and made many fond memories with his family and others as they went camping and jeeping all over the region. His CB handle was “True Track” named for the tires on his jeep. Jim was a well-known mechanic and often worked in his shop after work hours and late into the night building jeeps for buddies or repairing them. He liked to spend time outdoors and often went fishing and hunting. Jim had a re-loading setup for all of his ammunition and did that himself. For many years he was a member of the Palouse Volunteer Fire Department. Gathering firewood was an annual event just like picking huckleberries.

Following the death of his father in 1979, Jim took over the farming operation. They moved from town and out to the ranch in 1992. Jim and Jeanette were a team and did everything together. They always raised a large garden and shared their bounty with everyone. They loved spending time with family; often there was work involved somehow, but spending the time together is what was important. Jim always planted a big pumpkin patch so the grandkids would be able to come out and choose their pumpkin from his garden. They followed their grandkids in many of their sporting activities as they came along. Jim and Jeanette liked to camp up the St. Joe River and ride four-wheelers. Jeanette passed away in 2011 and Jim found himself alone on the farm. He continued on in her absence but missed her every day. He kept busy with projects around the shop, mowing the yard or even just sitting on the porch. He enjoyed visits from his neighbors and friends and he liked making new friends in town. Jim often went into town during the evening just to “see who was out.” He was affectionately known in town as “Cowboy Jim” and he loved to visit with anybody and everybody. The last few months have been spent living with his oldest daughter in Colfax and his view of Kamiak Butte was slightly changed but he still visually checked the weather around the butte every day. It was more than obvious to anyone that knew Jim that he loved his little ranch, the heritage it represented, the memories it created and the stories it held. He was proud of his accomplishments and he should be. He worked very hard, was honest and true, and lived his life on his terms.

Jim is survived by his three daughters: Nikki Corbeill (Craig), of Colfax, Tina Taylor (Bob), of Clarkston, Pam Shawver (Kenny Moore) of St. Maries; eight grandchildren: Holly Steele, Jared Maloy, Haley Bradstreet, Josh, Justin, and Jarod Taylor, DJ and Jeremy Shawver; and 19 great-grandchildren: Cole, Dylan, Kiera, Kian, Brayden, Tyson, Miya, Sydney, Macy, Ashlyn, Jovie, Chloe, Blake, Avry, Addie, Jameson, Dawson, Gage and Brynlee with number 20 due in November. Jim also leaves behind his sister Connie Jennings (Gary) of Kahlotus, Wash. and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to Jeanette; he was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jerry, a granddaughter Tricia Taylor, and by sons-in-law Michael Maloy and Duke Shawver.

The online guest book is at corbeillfuneralhomes.com. Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.