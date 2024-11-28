Joan Britzmann

Oct. 13, 1932 — Nov. 24, 2024

Joan Leone (Smith) Britzmann, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. She was 92.

Joan was born on Oct. 13, 1932, in Hudson, S.D., to Myrtle and John Smith. She was raised with love on the family farm along with her older siblings, Dixie and Jack. Joan met her husband to be, Burt Britzmann, during her high school years at Hawarden, Iowa. In 1952, they married during college at the University of Iowa where Burt was transitioning from playing quarterback for the Hawkeyes and premed studies to medical school. Joan graduated from the nursing program with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. They became parents and the story unfolds. Joan and Burt began their journey raising their six children.

Through Burt’s medical training and military service, they traveled from Iowa, to Utah, and then Germany before finding their forever home in Moscow. Joan enjoyed being a mother not only to her children, but also to the neighborhood children and her children’s friends. There were always brownies, cookies and cake for visitors who were welcomed to the Britzmann home. During Joan’s free time, she addressed the challenge of washing clothes in a laundromat-style basement with jeans, shirts and sports gear organized like a clothing store. But she allowed the underwear to be open competition, which the four sons pursued with a passion. Consequently the boys excelled in wrestling and football. Whether it was preparing meals for her family or entertaining friends for an evening of bridge, Joan was ready to handle a large gathering. We are thankful for her open heart toward many people and pets who came to the family home.

Joan had a quick wit and enjoyed a good joke. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing along from memory. With a busy family life, she loved to fish, golf, bowl, play cards, crochet, knit, read and snow ski. She usually caught the biggest fish which was a competition between her and Burt. A special escape for the family was to a cabin at Lake Coeur d’Alene. Joan/Grandma Jo was always cooking up a delicious meal. Kauai was the place of peace for Joan. She and Burt loved their island get-a-way.