JoAnne Lindquist

JoAnne (Keeney) Lindquist, 77, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Cheney, Wash.

JoAnne was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Colville, Wash., to parents Kenneth and Mabel Keeney. She grew up in Valleyford, Wash., with her two brothers, Melvin Keeney and Michael Keeney, and attended Freeman school. JoAnne was known as a loving and caring Christian woman, wife, mother and sister, radiating warmth and kindness in every interaction. Her faith shined through, with a gift of bringing people together with hospitality, and the devotion to Christ.

Shortly after graduating Freeman, she moved to Spokane and attended Kelsey Baird Secretarial School, which led to an opportunity working at the Crescent. During the 1980s, JoAnne was a familiar light at Lloyd’s Tire Service during the bustling winter seasons. She later spent time working at Spokane Community College between 1989 to 1992, where she was appreciated for her diligent work ethic and amiable personality.

JoAnne’s spiritual life was expressed through her love for singing in the church choir during her youth, a testament to her lifelong commitment of her faith. She conveyed her love through her passion for writing exquisite poems, expressing her inner thoughts and emotions for her loved ones and friends, to keep dear to their hearts.