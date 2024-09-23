JoAnne Lindquist

JoAnne (Keeney) Lindquist, 77, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Cheney, Wash.
JoAnne was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Colville, Wash., to parents Kenneth and Mabel Keeney. She grew up in Valleyford, Wash., with her two brothers, Melvin Keeney and Michael Keeney, and attended Freeman school. JoAnne was known as a loving and caring Christian woman, wife, mother and sister, radiating warmth and kindness in every interaction. Her faith shined through, with a gift of bringing people together with hospitality, and the devotion to Christ.
Shortly after graduating Freeman, she moved to Spokane and attended Kelsey Baird Secretarial School, which led to an opportunity working at the Crescent. During the 1980s, JoAnne was a familiar light at Lloyd’s Tire Service during the bustling winter seasons. She later spent time working at Spokane Community College between 1989 to 1992, where she was appreciated for her diligent work ethic and amiable personality.
JoAnne’s spiritual life was expressed through her love for singing in the church choir during her youth, a testament to her lifelong commitment of her faith. She conveyed her love through her passion for writing exquisite poems, expressing her inner thoughts and emotions for her loved ones and friends, to keep dear to their hearts.
JoAnne is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Ray Lindquist; daughter Lisa White, wife of Andrew White; son Thomas Christensen, husband of Michelle Powell; granddaughters Hailie Christensen (fiancé of Gage Lang) and Madeline White; grandson Tyler Powell; great-granddaughters Stevie Lang and Scarlet Lang; brothers Melvin Keeney and Michael Keeney, husband of Cheryl Keeney; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Henry Keeney and Mabel J. Groeger.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. Williams St., Post Falls.
Those that wish to honor JoAnne’s memory, please donate to The Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene at altarcda.com/donate/.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.