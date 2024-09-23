On Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, my beautiful son Jon “Casey” Williams passed away after a choking incident at our Pullman home. He could not be revived. He had just turned 41.

Casey came to us though adoption when he was 2 months old. He flew in from Alaska and it immediately became apparent he was ill and ended up in the hospital with pneumonia. While there, I came down with the flu and my neighbor and friend Kathy Schmidt took over the watch. We all recovered from the flu and Casey came home to join our family.

His brothers, Shane and Ian, were thrilled. Shane took him to school for show and tell. Casey was wonderfully sweet and loving. He continued to grow and thrive. He loved playing in cupboards, lining up cars across the room, spinning plates in the kitchen and listening to Whitney Houston in front of the speaker for hours.

He attended a preschool where he received therapy and hours of fun activities. He learned to walk and then we were in trouble. He became an escape artist master. One time he escaped through his bedroom window, climbing down on a water faucet. We had every door locked and couldn’t imagine where he was. After searching I noticed his window was cracked open a bit and I found him outside sitting in our truck. He was returned to us by neighbors. He was found in a neighbor’s house at 2 a.m. watching TV on their couch and was once found by some people, walking down the middle of the road in his footless pajamas carrying a loaf of bread. He was taken to the police station where a school principal knew who he was.