Karen R. Kinzer, 76, longtime resident of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Pullman. Rosary Vigil Service will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman, with burial for family to follow at 2 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Uniontown.

Karen was born on Sept. 12, 1948, in Colfax, to Martin and Irene (Wittman) Kinzer. The family lived near Uniontown and Karen graduated from Colton High School in 1966. After graduating from high school, Karen attended Kinman Business School in Spokane. After the completion of her post-secondary education, she moved to Pullman and began her administrative assistant career at Pullman Regional Hospital, where she served for 47 years until her retirement.

Her 47 years at Pullman Regional Hospital were devoted to numerous capacities which she approached with the highest professionalism and care to all she encountered. Her time at the hospital gave her much enjoyment, purpose and fulfilled her with lifelong friends.

Karen’s faith was an anchor in her life. She was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Pullman where she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters and other volunteer roles. However, St. Boniface Catholic Parish was a special place to her as it was her family’s hometown parish.

Karen had many interests and joys in her life which consisted of reading, following her many great-nieces and nephews in their activities, and enjoying the company of her wonderful friends. Karen cherished her friendships and always looked forward to socializing with them whether playing Bunko, going to lunch, participating in Dinners for Eight, and getting together with her high school classmates. Karen always made time for those she loved and cared for.