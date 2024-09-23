Katharyn Ann Mattson passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. She was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Manchester, Iowa, to Earl Hiram New and Ester Eunice Hamlin New. They moved to Moscow, in 1947, when her dad started a position teaching at the University of Idaho.

Kathy married Virgil Tim Mattson on June 16, 1957, in Moscow. They welcomed two daughters and a son into their family. They moved to Weiser in 1960. She loved knitting, tatting, ribbon embroidery, sewing, oil painting and other types of crafts and handwork, and skiing. She started teaching at Weiser High School after earning her degree from Boise State University in 1974.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Tim Mattson, her older brother James Hiram New, her parents Earl and Ester New, and her son-in-law Michael John Newman.