Kenneth McNeal

On Aug. 8, 1964, Ken married the love of his life, Janette Alice Ebling, in Moscow. Together, they built a life filled with love and laughter, raising three wonderful children: Carey H. McNeal (Daphne), of Boise, Corrie A. Legesse (Joseph), of Allen, Texas and Jennifer N. DaSilva, of McKinney, Texas.

After retiring, Ken embraced his passion for golf, splitting his time between Star Valley Ranch, Wyo., and Yuma, Ariz. His dedication to the sport earned him a single-digit handicap, a testament to his skill and perseverance. Known for his quick wit and spunky personality, Kenneth was a stickler for the rules, a trait that endeared him to many friends.

Ken’s legacy is one of faith, love, laughter and a life well-lived. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched.

He is survived by four siblings, three children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, parents and one grandson.

A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held in the spring on a date to be determined at Holy Family Catholic Church in Thayne, Wyo.