Kyla Burton

Kyla Margaret Burton, a teacher who mined for jewels in the heart of every child, died suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from complications of influenza and pneumonia. She was 57.

In her final months of life, she hiked a dozen rugged miles to see one of earth’s most beautiful places, home to the Havasupai, guardians of the Grand Canyon. She hated to camp, but she slept in a tent by sheer cliffs and flood-prone waters and then hiked a dozen more miles to check a box on her husband’s bucket list and to spend time with her daughter and future son-in-law.

In her final weeks of life, she cracked open a new textbook to complete a master’s degree in early learning with an emphasis on literacy and reading. She had paused this paper-chase to give birth, nurturing Blake and Adria at home as her husband of 36 years, Gregory, steered the family down journalism’s hard road with stops in Idaho, Utah, Delaware, California and Arizona (she stopped in California).

She was an ‘OG’ spouse of a journalist, one friend said.

In her final days of life, she got out of bed at 5 a.m. to prepare for school at John F. Kennedy Elementary in Indio, Calif. Under a tree by the playground, she picked radishes with her students. Just as she had done at home with her own children, Kyla planted and tended a vegetable garden for her class.

Children of the digital age, she believed, had lost touch with and needed to learn the life cycle of seed, soil, water and sun and the genesis and rebirth of food from nature. After harvest, students kept watch over a pumpkin under glass as mold and decay returned it to water and earth. At the end, she and the children ate salted pumpkin seeds she baked at home.

Days before she died, Kyla picked out the shoes Adria will wear to match a wedding gown they both adored. In her final hours, she smiled and talked about Adria and Nathan’s upcoming spring wedding, an event that will close an important chapter of her own circle of life a little more than a year after Blake and his wife, Natalie, exchanged vows.

Her heart was filled with joy.

Born two days after Christmas in 1967, Kyla was the youngest child of Larry Torvil BeVan and Donna Belle (Davie) BeVan. They lived in the fertile cradle of Moscow Mountain and Paradise Ridge. Their pond, when it overflowed, sent water to a creek that spills into the South Fork of the Palouse River, which joins the Snake which joins the Columbia before it empties into the Pacific Ocean.

She grew up surrounded by hay, lentils and wheat at the base of a hill outside Moscow. Bounded by modest dresses and long hair, strictures of Larry and Donna’s faith, Kyla made do with blonde braids and rubber boots, gathering eggs and raising bunnies in the shadow of a Gothic-arch barn. Larry and Donna collected dogs, cats, goats, chickens, ducks, bunnies, cows and horses. Ike, a retired thoroughbred, mistook dirt roads near their home for the backstretch at Santa Anita. Riding bareback, Kyla skirted ditches and fence posts, her firm grip on the reins. In summer, Kyla rode the family’s horses over Moscow Mountain to pasture. In winter, she skated on their frozen pond and sailed down the surrounding hills on truck inner tubes and toboggans. She reflected often on a trip that opened her eyes to the world beyond rural America. On a six-week, 10,000-mile road trip in 1981, Kyla, Donna, brother Erik, their mother’s childhood friend, her husband, their four children and Donna’s childhood teacher piled into a Dodge van pulling a heavy camper. They drove down to Texas, over to south Florida, up to Washington, D.C., and New York City, further up to Chicoutimi, Quebec, and back home across the northern plains. They cooked and slept in the camper.

When her older siblings, Torvil, Leah and Erik, aged out of less-skilled farm work, Kyla mowed the lawn and took a job with her father cleaning saw blades for dimes. Sawyers from the forests of Idaho and Washington trusted Larry to sharpen the tools of their life’s work. Her father called her “Babe” and she relished trips to town in his pickup to call on chefs in need of sharp knives.

Frugal and discerning, Kyla saved enough dimes to buy a used VW Rabbit. Licensed at 14, she thrived on the independence of driving. She earned dollars instead of dimes by taking a job cleaning apartments left in shambles by college students at semester’s end. She got jobs at Zip’s Drive-In and Skippers Seafood and Chowder House and Alex’s Mexican eatery and Biscuitroot restaurant and U-Haul and Sherwin-Williams Paints and Gritman Medical Center and a dentist’s office, earning enough money for college and a teaching degree from the University of Idaho.

Teaching was in her blood. Kyla’s mother, Donna, taught elementary school for a short time in Potlatch. Kyla took her middle name from her grandmother, Margaret, a lifelong educator who read to Kyla nearly every day, so much so that Kyla’s kindergarten teacher blanched when on the first day of school she flawlessly read entire story books. There is a street in Salmon, Idaho, named for Margaret, a beloved teacher who opened a one-room schoolhouse in Shoup, Idaho, before moving to Salmon and finally to Boise.

When she was in high school, one of Kyla’s teachers from her days at Moscow’s J. Russell School, asked Kyla to volunteer in her classroom, a gesture Kyla often pointed to as instrumental in her life. In 1992, Kyla graduated with a degree in elementary education. She completed student teaching in Deary and took her first professional job at A. B. McDonald elementary in Moscow.

By then, Kyla had married a man she met at Alex’s in Pullman. She was a waitress and he was a bartender. On breaks, they snuck away for lattes and bean soup at the Combine on Main Street. He rode his motorcycle across state lines to court her before moving to Moscow, ditching pretense and saving gasoline. In 1988, they were married in a church on a rainy evening in Newport Hills, Wash. The young couple honeymooned for one night in a Seattle hotel.

Kyla urged her husband, an introspective student, to pick one career, any one, and he chose journalism. A teacher married to a reporter in those years pooled just above Idaho’s poverty line, even with second jobs on nights and weekends. Kyla earned considerably more than her husband as he worked his way from the Palouse Journal to the Lewiston Morning Tribune to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Thanks to her financial savvy and a banking system organized around cash tips, white envelopes and a sock drawer, they bought their first home on Veatch Street. Under Kyla’s direction, they restored a gambrel-roofed house whose red fir floors and leaded windows had suffered years of neglect.