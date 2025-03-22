In loving memory of Larry Lee Ayer, who passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Spokane, at the age of 86. He was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Spokane.

Larry attended Radio Operational Engineering School in Burbank, Calif., and became a licensed radio telephone operator in 1961.

He graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Arts degree, in 1963. He was technical and electrical engineer at KUID FM/TV at the University of Idaho in the early ’70s. Larry was one of the few people with the ability and knowledge to do the antenna work in both radio and TV, including climbing FM and TV towers, on mountain tops at Sandpoint and other remote areas. During that time he was also an announcer for KRPL. Before he became part owner of KUOI, he was “one of the more energetic and political station managers of KUOI.” (kuoi.org)

After he retired from his radio days, Larry moved to Priest Lake, Idaho, and started his own business in the electronic industry which included bringing TV, via translators, to the populations of North Idaho. He was chairperson of Priest Lake Translator District and a board member for several years.

Larry was a quiet and generous mentor of many young people, including Scoutmaster in Moscow. He enjoyed boating, camping and water skiing with his friends at Priest Lake, and with his family at the Diamond Lake cabin. He had many adventures with his boats, especially his beloved 1958 wooden Chris Craft. His dearly loved golden retrievers accompanied him everywhere, especially in and on the water.