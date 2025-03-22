In loving memory of Larry Lee Ayer, who passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Spokane, at the age of 86. He was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Spokane.
Larry attended Radio Operational Engineering School in Burbank, Calif., and became a licensed radio telephone operator in 1961.
He graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Arts degree, in 1963. He was technical and electrical engineer at KUID FM/TV at the University of Idaho in the early ’70s. Larry was one of the few people with the ability and knowledge to do the antenna work in both radio and TV, including climbing FM and TV towers, on mountain tops at Sandpoint and other remote areas. During that time he was also an announcer for KRPL. Before he became part owner of KUOI, he was “one of the more energetic and political station managers of KUOI.” (kuoi.org)
After he retired from his radio days, Larry moved to Priest Lake, Idaho, and started his own business in the electronic industry which included bringing TV, via translators, to the populations of North Idaho. He was chairperson of Priest Lake Translator District and a board member for several years.
Larry was a quiet and generous mentor of many young people, including Scoutmaster in Moscow. He enjoyed boating, camping and water skiing with his friends at Priest Lake, and with his family at the Diamond Lake cabin. He had many adventures with his boats, especially his beloved 1958 wooden Chris Craft. His dearly loved golden retrievers accompanied him everywhere, especially in and on the water.
The restoration of a 1939 Seeburg Jukebox his father received in trade from a client, possibly inspired him to pursue electrical engineering. It blasted away 1950s classics to several generations of our family as we roller-skated and rocked around the clock.
Larry created mock radio shows, set up microphones and introduced his little sisters singing at the top of their lungs. Playing the jukebox was an essential diversion for him to escape the constant violin practice of our mother, my sister and me.
Larry is survived by his sister, Julie Ayer, niece Rebecca Blegen Beauchamp, nephew Robert Blegen, great-nephews Cameron, Carsten, Colby and Cooper Blegen, and great-niece Kaylee Blegen.
He is preceded in death by his sister Jane Ayer Blegen, mother Margaret Evelyn Ayer Sparlin, and father Clarence Ellsworth Ayer.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and former colleagues.
Donations in memory of Larry Ayer can go to: nwscouts.givevirtuous.org/Donate, on the “Campaign” field, select “365 days of Cowles” on the pull-down menu; or send checks to Inland Northwest Council (INWC) attention/memo for “365 Days of Cowles.”