Laverna Jean (Shaw) Brunton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at the age of 95. Beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Laverna was blessed to have spent her last day with her four children, Linda, Larry, Garry and Cindy.

Born on April 20, 1929, in Colville, Wash., Laverna was the eighth of 11 children born to Elza and Ivy Shaw. There were six girls and five boys including one younger sister passing shortly after birth.

She went on to graduate from Mary Walker High School in Springdale, Wash., as valedictorian in 1947. She met Lorn Brunton her junior year. During her time in high school, she was involved in many activities including playing basketball, singing in the glee club and serving as class president for her junior and senior years.

Growing up she worked many different jobs including at a cookie company packaging cookies, the Garland movie theater as an usher and Washington Water Power as a typist.

Lorn came back from World War II and sometime later they began dating. They dated off and on until they were married on Dec. 7, 1951. After marrying, they lived for a short time in Spokane where they welcomed their first child, Linda.

The young family moved to Helmer in 1952 and lived in a small shack without running water. Their toilet was an outhouse, and they bathed in a nearby creek. Three months later they moved to a house on the hill in Troy, and Larry was born a short seven and a half months later, followed by Garry two years after that. They had big hearts, and their doors were always open to those in need. They took in Delores, Laverna’s younger sister, who came to live with them in 1952 as a sophomore in high school after their mother Ivy passed away unexpectedly. She stayed with them until she graduated. Lorn’s sister Joanne, brother Dale and long-time friend Fritz all also spent time living with the family.

They finally made their home of 32 years on Front Street, just behind main street in Troy, where Cindy joined the family a few years later. Special times as a family included camping in the mountains near where Lorn worked as a tree faller. Lorn and Laverna would have pinochle parties with friends. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking pies, making candies and singing.

In 1965, Laverna went to work for the postal service. During her time at the postal service, she worked at several different locations including the main office in Moscow, the University of Idaho branch, and eventually was named Postmaster of Troy in 1983. During her time with the post office, she traveled to USPS conventions and trainings throughout the United States, which is how she caught the travel bug.