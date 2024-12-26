Leora Frei, longtime Potlatch area resident, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Bishop Place in Pullman. She was 67. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at the Mendenhall Cemetery near Potlatch.

Leora was born Sept. 5, 1957, in Spokane to Ned and Blenda Dawson Henrichs. Her father was serving in the U.S. Air Force at the time so Leora moved a few times in her early childhood years. The family eventually settled in Moscow where Leora and her younger sister Gwen grew up. She graduated from Moscow High School in 1975. Leora attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston where she was taking bookkeeping classes. She worked for a while at the theater in Moscow and then for the Doctor’s Clinic where she truly began to hone her clerical skills.

Leora met Dennis Frei in Moscow and after dating for a time they married on Jan. 14, 1984, in Moscow. They started a family a short while later and moved into their home on Crane Creek near Potlatch. Leora kept busy as a homemaker and mother enjoying her time raising their three children. She would eventually go back to work at the Pullman Medical Clinic for Doctors Leff, Simpson and Perino. She later worked for many years as a bookkeeper in the Latah County Treasurer’s Office, the events coordinator for the City of Moscow, and then back to Latah County before retiring in 2016 due to health reasons.