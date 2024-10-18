LeRoy Kelson

Kelson passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in his sleep, at his home in Moscow at the age of 91. He was born July 9, 1933, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, to Orvil Kelson and Margaret Aldrich.

He graduated high school in Bonners Ferry in 1951. In 1952 he met his late wife Betty Washburn and was married a year later on June 20, 1953. In 1954 he was drafted in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany during his time in the service.

After his service he and Betty returned to their hometown of Bonners Ferry where they raised their two children. Throughout his time in Bonners Ferry he owned a construction company, sold insurance and was an accountant. He was an elected city council member, had the honor of being selected by the governor of Idaho to be a part of many state committees and was the first to bring an ambulance into his hometown.