LeRoy Kelson

Kelson passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in his sleep, at his home in Moscow at the age of 91. He was born July 9, 1933, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, to Orvil Kelson and Margaret Aldrich.
He graduated high school in Bonners Ferry in 1951. In 1952 he met his late wife Betty Washburn and was married a year later on June 20, 1953. In 1954 he was drafted in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany during his time in the service.
After his service he and Betty returned to their hometown of Bonners Ferry where they raised their two children. Throughout his time in Bonners Ferry he owned a construction company, sold insurance and was an accountant. He was an elected city council member, had the honor of being selected by the governor of Idaho to be a part of many state committees and was the first to bring an ambulance into his hometown.
In the mid ’90s he and his family relocated to Moscow, where they owned Kelson Distributing. After retirement he and Betty enjoyed their RV camping group and their family. He was also lifelong member of the Shriners.
LeRoy is preceded by his wife Betty, who, he was married to for over 65 years, as well as his parents Orvil and Margaret, along with several extended family members and friends. Surviving family includes his two children: Craig Kelson and Cristine Ubhoff, and his sister Dixie Hoglan. He has a long family legacy that includes five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Services and celebration of life will take place sometime next spring in Bonners Ferry, date and time to be determined. Those who wish to honor LeRoy in a special way can do so by donating to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in his name.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.