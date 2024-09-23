Letters to the Editor

Whitman County residents unprotected

The residents of Whitman County need to be aware of an important meeting on Monday, Feb. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., concerning the moratorium on industrial wind turbines. The meeting place is the Public Service Building in Colfax.

A moratorium is absolutely vital in order to update and revise the wind ordinances so that they protect the people of Whitman County and the environment. As currently written, there are gaping holes in the document which leave you, the residents of Whitman County, unprotected from being encroached upon by wind turbines.

Among many of the issues with the ordinance as currently written, is the topic of decommissioning the wind project. Like who gets stuck with the clean-up bill if the wind company goes bankrupt? That would never happen, right! How much of the project infrastructure can be left behind in the soil? What if there are toxic materials from the turbines that contaminate the soil? Is there enough money in their so called “bond” to fund cleanup? Will the county be stuck with the cleanup bill? Or will the landowner be stuck with the cleanup bill?

All these and many more questions need to be answered and put into a robust ordinance which will protect our residents and precious land for generations to come. After all, Big Wind (Steelhead Americas/Vestas) is only in town to grab the money from the government subsidies, sprinkle some of their ill-gotten gains as a token of appreciation, and then leave us country folk as they look for new victims!

William A. Clark

Pullman

Be wary of wind company

Have you heard? Harvest Hills is going to have a “Moderated Information Session” on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Lewis Alumni Center in Pullman at 6 p.m.

Interesting how when you go to RSVP for the event, that after entering your contact info, you then are taken to a screen entitled “Support — Sign up to support Harvest Hills Wind Project.” You then are required to pick at least one item of options on “How to Show Your Support,” otherwise you do not get a confirmation of your RSVP. Kind of a bait and switch if you ask me. You RSVP and we’ll get you signed up to be one of our supporters! What a deal!

Makes me wonder how shady their contracts are for those people who got persuaded into signing a lease? If this is how they operate for a community meeting, they clearly are not a transparent or a trustworthy company.

For those who have been approached by them, you best be wary, your land will never be the same after they leave it permanently altered and damaged. Other families have engaged with Harvest Hills Wind and after deliberation decided against it. It was not in their best interests, nor the community’s, nor the environment’s best interests to sign a lease, the extra income was simply not worth it.

For those who have signed leases, it’s never too late to back out. And keep in mind, in no way is this project a done deal at this point! Remember, “Buyer Beware!”

Tom Thompson

Pullman

Hamas brought it on themselves

Truth is being perverted by persons criticizing the Jews for their treatment of the Gazans.

“Palestinian” is a co-opted label that was actually applied to Jews and some others living in Israel after the Roman emperor Hadrian in 135 AD renamed the land Palestine to spite the Jews. During most of the period from 135 to the late 1800s, there were very few people of any nationality living in the land of Israel because God promised that the land would remain barren when the Jews were displaced from it. When the Jews started buying the land from rich Arabs in the late 1800s, draining the swamps and cultivating the land, Arabs from the surrounding countries came to Israel to work for the Jews.

The name, “Palestinian” was not applied to the Gazen as an “official” title until it was co-opted after the 1967 war. The media misleads people to think that the Jews stole the land from the Gazans when they did not. In 1948, thousands of Arabs living in the land of Israel left at the behest of the invading Arab armies, thinking they would go back after the Jews were wiped out. Obviously God gave the Jews victory. However, the Arabs that left could have gone back and had full citizenship in Israel like the several million that live in Israel now. Instead they chose not to, believing the surrounding Arab nations would wipe out the Jews.

The extreme hate of the Jews by the radical Muslims living next to them and wanting to destroy them makes it impossible for the Jews, who want peace, to tolerate Hamas, and the Gazans who support them. Hamas and the Gazan have brought on themselves all the suffering they are experiencing by continually waging war against the Jews. For peace, Hamas has to go.

Larry Kirkland

Moscow