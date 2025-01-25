Lula M. Gildemann

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Lula Marie Gildemann on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the age of 89. Lula had faced the debilitating challenges of dementia over the past several years. Born on Jan. 5, 1936, in Greene County, Va., Lula was the eighth child of Jack and Gladys Meadows, growing up in a humble rural home with 11 siblings.

In 1952, Lula met Oscar Gildemann, and they subsequently married in 1953 and began a journey that would see them moving across the country from Virginia to Southern California, back to Virginia, and then eventually settling in Pullman, in 1966. Together, they raised five children.

Lula worked at the Washington State University telecommunications office for about 15 years starting in the late 1970s and then she and Oscar moved to Spokane in the early 1990s during their retirement years.

Lula was a generous, loving and supportive mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her warmth and kindness left a lasting impression on so many. She cherished big family gatherings, particularly Thanksgiving and other holidays, where she enjoyed the company of her loved ones and the delicious food that brought them together.