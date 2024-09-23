Margaret A. Lamb, 78, a loving mother and lifelong caregiver, died of causes related to dementia Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Village Concepts of Auburn Brannan Park in Auburn, Wash.

She was born July 30, 1946, to Raymond F. Terhaar and Freda M. Arnzen Terhaar in Cottonwood. She attended schools in the Greencreek and Cottonwood area and graduated high school in 1964. She attended college and graduated with degree as a registered nurse.

She married LeRoy A. Sonnen, of Greencreek, on Aug. 26, 1967. They raised four children in Tacoma together until divorcing in 1981.

From 1981 to 1991 she worked at various nursing homes and convalescent centers and raised her children in Tacoma and Federal Way, Wash., area. In August of 1991 she moved to Cottonwood with Megan and Heather. During that time is when she met Earl ‘Rick’ Lamb whom she married in 1995. They later moved back to Federal Way, moved to Ellensburg for a short time then back to Idaho around 2000. They bought a house in Craigmont and later moved to the condos by St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood upon retirement. Throughout her career she held nursing positions from floor charge nurse to director of nursing service. She loved caring for the aging population and those in need.

In her younger years she enjoyed taking in foster children, bowling, playing softball, racket ball and raising her family. She was a good bread baker and would often make cinnamon bread and cookies for the firefighters at the fire station a block from the home in Tacoma.