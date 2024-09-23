Margaret A. Lamb, 78, a loving mother and lifelong caregiver, died of causes related to dementia Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Village Concepts of Auburn Brannan Park in Auburn, Wash.
She was born July 30, 1946, to Raymond F. Terhaar and Freda M. Arnzen Terhaar in Cottonwood. She attended schools in the Greencreek and Cottonwood area and graduated high school in 1964. She attended college and graduated with degree as a registered nurse.
She married LeRoy A. Sonnen, of Greencreek, on Aug. 26, 1967. They raised four children in Tacoma together until divorcing in 1981.
From 1981 to 1991 she worked at various nursing homes and convalescent centers and raised her children in Tacoma and Federal Way, Wash., area. In August of 1991 she moved to Cottonwood with Megan and Heather. During that time is when she met Earl ‘Rick’ Lamb whom she married in 1995. They later moved back to Federal Way, moved to Ellensburg for a short time then back to Idaho around 2000. They bought a house in Craigmont and later moved to the condos by St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood upon retirement. Throughout her career she held nursing positions from floor charge nurse to director of nursing service. She loved caring for the aging population and those in need.
In her younger years she enjoyed taking in foster children, bowling, playing softball, racket ball and raising her family. She was a good bread baker and would often make cinnamon bread and cookies for the firefighters at the fire station a block from the home in Tacoma.
After she retired, she enjoyed camping in the hills around Cottonwood and going on long drives in the country. She was a contributor to the Alzheimer’s support group at St. Mary’s Hospital and a volunteer of No One Dies Alone, NODA, where she often volunteered to sit with dying patients during the middle of the night at the hospital. From her first grandchild on she decided she was Nana and not Grandma. Nana is what she was known as by the staff and other residents at Brannan Park. It was evident that Nana was well-loved and will be missed by the staff’s reaction to her passing.
Her survivors include her four children, Darren Sonnen, of Maple Valley, Wash., Tyler (Jenny) Sonnen, of Federal Way, Heather (Adrian) Zamoa Leon, of Cottonwood, Megan Sonnen, of Maple Valley, stepchildren Jessica Kamae, of Hawaii, and Tyler Lamb, of Washington, and siblings and in-laws Ralph (Sally) Terhaar, of Greencreek, George (Sue) Terhaar, of Enumclaw, Wash., Mary Ellen Hollingsworth, of Grand Junction, Colo., Irma (Ron) Edwards, of Boise, Irene Terhaar, of Greencreek, and Dottie Terhaar, of Cathlamet, Wash., as well as nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Terhaar and Thomas Terhaar.
Her wishes were to be cremated and buried in the Greencreek Cemetery. A private family graveside service will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations may be sent to your local hospice program. Yahn and Son Funeral Home of Auburn, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.