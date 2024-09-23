Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue

Elaine loved the outdoors and had many adventures with her family. She enjoyed farming, cooking, fishing, traveling and spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., during their years as snowbirds. After Wayne’s passing, Elaine moved to Canby, Ore., to care for her aging parents. Following their deaths, she relocated to Renton, Wash., to help care for her ailing daughter and to be closer to her grandchildren. In her later years, Elaine found joy in volunteering at her church’s food bank, gardening and caring for her great-grandchildren. Her love for her family and her community was evident in everything she did.

Elaine is survived by her three granddaughters, Lori Costello (John), Shelley Trudeau (Tim), Vonda Dorner; son-in-law John Fairman; and her two brothers, Duane Gage and Byron Gage. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, John Trudeau (Brianna), Nicole Costello, Kierra Costello, Taylor Dorner and Hayden Dorner, and one great-great-grandchild, Henry Dorner (Hayden). She will be forever missed by all who knew her.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch, followed by a graveside service at the Freeze Cemetery.

