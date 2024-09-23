Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesOctober 3, 2024

Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue

story image illustation

Margaret “Elaine” LaRue, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the age of 100.

Elaine was born on Dec. 12, 1923, in Mapleton, Iowa, to Ora and Florence Gage. She was one of 10 siblings, growing up during the hardships of the Great Depression. In the early 1930s, the Gage family moved west, settling in Hatter Creek near Princeton, in search of a better life.

It was in Princeton that Elaine met the love of her life, Benjamin “Wayne” LaRue. The couple was married in 1942 in Coeur d’Alene, just before Wayne was drafted into military service during World War II. The newlyweds moved to Marysville, Calif., where they welcomed their only daughter, Patricia. After the war, Elaine and Wayne returned to Princeton, where they farmed for many years before eventually moving to St. Maries. There, Wayne completed his career with the U.S. Forest Service.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Elaine loved the outdoors and had many adventures with her family. She enjoyed farming, cooking, fishing, traveling and spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., during their years as snowbirds. After Wayne’s passing, Elaine moved to Canby, Ore., to care for her aging parents. Following their deaths, she relocated to Renton, Wash., to help care for her ailing daughter and to be closer to her grandchildren. In her later years, Elaine found joy in volunteering at her church’s food bank, gardening and caring for her great-grandchildren. Her love for her family and her community was evident in everything she did.

Elaine is survived by her three granddaughters, Lori Costello (John), Shelley Trudeau (Tim), Vonda Dorner; son-in-law John Fairman; and her two brothers, Duane Gage and Byron Gage. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, John Trudeau (Brianna), Nicole Costello, Kierra Costello, Taylor Dorner and Hayden Dorner, and one great-great-grandchild, Henry Dorner (Hayden). She will be forever missed by all who knew her.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch, followed by a graveside service at the Freeze Cemetery.

Share a memory or send condolences to the family at flintofts.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 17
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesOct. 17
Ruth Sweeney
ObituariesOct. 17
Margaret A. Lamb
ObituariesOct. 17
Deaths
Related
ObituariesOct. 17
Brent Hutcheson
ObituariesOct. 16
Funeral/Service Directory
Donald E. Pinard
ObituariesOct. 12
Donald E. Pinard
Shirley J. (Ward) Jones, 98, longtime Moscow resident
ObituariesOct. 12
Shirley J. (Ward) Jones, 98, longtime Moscow resident
Molly Jean Flora
ObituariesOct. 12
Molly Jean Flora
William A. Bartlett, 79, Potlatch
ObituariesOct. 12
William A. Bartlett, 79, Potlatch
Dana E. Magnuson
ObituariesOct. 12
Dana E. Magnuson
JoAnne Lindquist
ObituariesOct. 10
JoAnne Lindquist
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy