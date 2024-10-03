Sections
ObituariesOctober 3, 2024
Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue
story image illustation

Margaret “Elaine” LaRue, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the age of 100.

Elaine was born on Dec. 12, 1923, in Mapleton, Iowa, to Ora and Florence Gage. She was one of 10 siblings, growing up during the hardships of the Great Depression. In the early 1930s, the Gage family moved west, settling in Hatter Creek near Princeton, in search of a better life.

It was in Princeton that Elaine met the love of her life, Benjamin “Wayne” LaRue. The couple was married in 1942 in Coeur d’Alene, just before Wayne was drafted into military service during World War II. The newlyweds moved to Marysville, Calif., where they welcomed their only daughter, Patricia. After the war, Elaine and Wayne returned to Princeton, where they farmed for many years before eventually moving to St. Maries. There, Wayne completed his career with the U.S. Forest Service.

Elaine loved the outdoors and had many adventures with her family. She enjoyed farming, cooking, fishing, traveling and spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., during their years as snowbirds. After Wayne’s passing, Elaine moved to Canby, Ore., to care for her aging parents. Following their deaths, she relocated to Renton, Wash., to help care for her ailing daughter and to be closer to her grandchildren. In her later years, Elaine found joy in volunteering at her church’s food bank, gardening and caring for her great-grandchildren. Her love for her family and her community was evident in everything she did.

Elaine is survived by her three granddaughters, Lori Costello (John), Shelley Trudeau (Tim), Vonda Dorner; son-in-law John Fairman; and her two brothers, Duane Gage and Byron Gage. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, John Trudeau (Brianna), Nicole Costello, Kierra Costello, Taylor Dorner and Hayden Dorner, and one great-great-grandchild, Henry Dorner (Hayden). She will be forever missed by all who knew her.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch, followed by a graveside service at the Freeze Cemetery.

Share a memory or send condolences to the family at flintofts.com.

