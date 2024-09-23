Marilyn Ann Jackson was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Oklahoma City to Jakie C. Wright and Lucille I. Hickman. As a child, her house was filled with music and art. Marilyn studied piano from the age of 10; becoming proficient enough to play church organ on Sundays at church. Her propensity for academics also began during her early years, with an invitation to the National Honor Society.

Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Jack D. Jackson, in 1954 and together they moved to Stillwater, Okla., while Jack studied architecture at Oklahoma State University. Soon after, they started their family with the births of Mark Donald, Karl Wesley and Leslie Ann. After a move to California, the family became six with the addition of Suzanne Lynette. As a young mother, Marilyn was the “cool mom” who balanced family life with her many personal interests, social engagements, and work outside of the home.

In 1964, the family made a move to Pullman with Jack accepting a faculty position at Washington State University. Marilyn continued her academic growth at WSU, completing both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in French literature. During this time, she also began her professional librarian life in the Humanities Division of the Holland Library. Feeling the need to continue her library career, Marilyn enrolled at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to obtain her Masters in Library Science. After completing her degree, she returned to WSU and rejoined the Humanities Division as the French area specialist. She enjoyed many family ski, camp and sailing trips during this time in their lives.

In 1979, with her children grown, and feeling the urge to set out on a new adventure, Marilyn and Jack moved to the San Juan Islands in Washington state to own Mackay Harbor Inn on Lopez Island, allowing Marilyn an opportunity to grow her culinary skills in the restaurant. But four years was enough adventure, and Marilyn decided to return to her profession as librarian. In 1985, Marilyn became the school librarian at the Orcas Island School where she worked for many years until her retirement. Ensuring that children, both in her employment and within her family, developed a love of reading was an important mission for Marilyn.