February 6, 2025

Marilynn ‘Lynn’ Snodgrass Schmidt

story image illustation

Marilynn “Lynn” Snodgrass Schmidt, born on April 26, 1949, in Lewiston, and peacefully passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Reedsport, Ore.

Lynn grew up in Moscow, where she graduated from Moscow High School in 1967. She pursued her passion for music at the University of Idaho, majoring in the field that brought her so much joy throughout her life.

She met the love of her life, Philip E. Schmidt, in college and they were married Sept. 7, 1968, in Moscow. They were inseparable, and enjoyed many adventuresome years of marriage until Phil’s death in 2015.

Her journeys with Phil took them to various places, including Boise, Los Angeles and Redding, Calif. Lynn was a talented songwriter and video editor who expressed her creativity through her work. Among Lynn and Phil’s many adventures was a memorable two-month canoe trip to Labrador — a testament to their adventurous spirit and love for exploration. She and her husband Phil created many video documentaries including of Labrador, Native American culture in Washington, killer whales in Puget Sound and rodeo culture in Oregon.

Lynn is lovingly remembered by her sister Dianne Thrailkill (Grant), of Florence, Mont., her brother Walter “Mark” Snodgrass (Jennifer), of Moscow, and sister-in-law Heidi Parke (Charlie), of Boise. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter H. Snodgrass, her mother, Doris O. Snodgrass and her beloved husband Philip E. Schmidt.

May Lynn’s memory bring comfort to all who knew and cherished her.

