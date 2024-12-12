Marion Josh Renfro was born May 30, 1932, to Arvel and Nancy (Boling) Renfro in Hinton, Okla. He passed away from cancer on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at his home with his family by his side.

Marion was raised in Oklahoma along with his four sisters. Marion farmed with his dad for a few years until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 during the Korean War. He was assigned to the 40th Division as a Combat Engineer Specialist and later was transferred to the Eighth Army Unit as a Construction Foreman. He was discharged in 1955.

Marion met his future wife JoEne Clevenger in Hinton, Okla., when returning from Korea; they were later married on Jan. 15, 1958, in Lewiston and were together one month shy of 67 years.

Work was hard to find in Oklahoma at that time and JoEne’s parents were going to Lewiston for work when Enic Clevenger invited Marion to travel with them to Idaho. Marion worked at Potlatch Forest Inc. in the box factory from 1955 to 1967. He then worked for Quality Tire from 1967 to 1969. In 1969, Marion and Chuck Ridenger opened Lewiston Tire and Supply. In 1975 they expanded their business to Lewiston Tire and Ranch Supply which later became Big R of Lewiston. Marion was owner/manager from 1969 until 1992 when he sold the business to D&B Supply of Caldwell. From 1985 to 1995, he also started and ran Big R Builders with Jim Yates. He retired in 1995. In his retirement years he served one term as a Port of Clarkston commissioner from 2002 through 2007. He also enjoyed caring for his vegetable and flower gardens, traveling, feeding the birds and spending time with his family.