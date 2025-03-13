Michael James O’Connor

Aug. 20, 1944 ~ Feb. 25, 2025

———

O’Connor, Michael James — Mike was born Aug. 20, 1944, in Moscow, to Clement “Bud” and Margaret O’Connor. He was raised in Moscow attending Saint Mary’s Catholic School and graduating from Moscow High School in 1962. He went on to attend the University of Idaho, majoring in business administration. During his time at university, Mike was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He then continued his education at San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree.

Mike was a licensed mortician in California, Washington and Idaho. He took his apprenticeship in Spokane at Riplinger Funeral Home and then got a job in St. Maries. This is where he met his wife, Therese (Holstein), and they started their family. While living in St. Maries, he was involved with the Jaycees, Elks and Eagles Clubs.

In 1974, Mike purchased the Penticton Funeral Chapel and they moved to Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, with their two daughters, Tami and Meagan. Mike continued his community activism and was involved in the Kinsman Club and the Chamber of Commerce.

In 1980, Mike moved the family for the last time to Castlegar, British Columbia, upon purchasing the Castlegar Funeral Chapel. He once again joined community service clubs, namely the Lion’s Club, the Chamber of Commerce, where he was president for many years, the Doukhobor Historical Society and the Lower Columbia All First Nations.

During this time, Mike, along with a friend, saw a need for a local concrete company so they started West K Concrete.