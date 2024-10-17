Molly Jean Flora, 46, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at her Pullman home. She was born July 10, 1978, in Pullman to Tim and Linda (Rex) Fisher.
Molly grew up in Pullman and was a proud Greyhound graduating from Pullman High School in 1996. She attended Washington State University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences in 2000. This started her career in the Zoo business for eight years, which led her to the many places she lived.
Molly lived in places including Thailand, Australia, Alabama and California, with her husband Patrick Flora. Her favorite locations being Switzerland and Tahoe. They remained friends after their divorce in 2023. Molly’s last position was in Virginia where she made many close friends. Molly enjoyed her time in Anacortes, Wash., with her friend Mike, before returning to Pullman. Molly, with a zest for life, always sought and found adventures.
She had a special connection with animals and worked in a number of zoos before becoming a licensed massage therapist working in resorts and spas as a spa director. Molly always gave the utmost care to her clients and employees. She was experienced in massage therapy for animals and was often referred to as a horse whisperer.
She was accomplished in ballet and piano, finding comfort in music. Molly loved sports, especially volleyball and basketball. She was an avid participant and spectator. Molly also loved to cook, preparing exquisite dishes for friends and family.
Molly befriended many people throughout her life journey. Her family and friendships meant the world to her. Molly and her best friend, Amy (Day) Warwick stood by each other’s side through thick and thin. It was a rare occasion to see only one of them at a time. Their friendship surpasses life, and Molly was lucky to have family, including Amy, by her side when she departed this earth.
She is survived and dearly missed by her parents Tim and Linda Fisher (Rex), of Pullman; her sister Tammy Juris of Hauser, Idaho; two brothers William Fisher of La Crosse, Wis., and Timothy Fisher; her nieces and nephews Tim Fisher II, Bailey Juris, Brooklynn Juris and AJ Juris and her best friend Amy Warwick. Molly was preceded in death by her grandparents Clifford and Elsie Rex, Larry and Claudine Fisher, and her niece Amanda Jean-Marie Fisher.
Memorial donations are suggested to a humane society of your choice.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.