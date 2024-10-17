Molly Jean Flora, 46, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at her Pullman home. She was born July 10, 1978, in Pullman to Tim and Linda (Rex) Fisher.

Molly grew up in Pullman and was a proud Greyhound graduating from Pullman High School in 1996. She attended Washington State University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences in 2000. This started her career in the Zoo business for eight years, which led her to the many places she lived.

Molly lived in places including Thailand, Australia, Alabama and California, with her husband Patrick Flora. Her favorite locations being Switzerland and Tahoe. They remained friends after their divorce in 2023. Molly’s last position was in Virginia where she made many close friends. Molly enjoyed her time in Anacortes, Wash., with her friend Mike, before returning to Pullman. Molly, with a zest for life, always sought and found adventures.

She had a special connection with animals and worked in a number of zoos before becoming a licensed massage therapist working in resorts and spas as a spa director. Molly always gave the utmost care to her clients and employees. She was experienced in massage therapy for animals and was often referred to as a horse whisperer.