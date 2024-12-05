Sections
ObituariesDecember 5, 2024

Monty C. Lueck

story image illustation

Monty C. Lueck, 68, a resident of rural St. Maries. Passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the Benewah Community Hospital.

He was born Oct. 30, 1956, in Moscow to Charles F. and Faye (Wall) Lueck.

He was raised in St. Maries and graduated from St. Maries High School in 1975.

After graduation he worked on several ranches. He later ranched and raised cattle.

He married Tami Masterson on Sept. 18, 1993, in St. Maries and the couple made their home in Emida, Idaho.

Monty worked for Emerald Creek Garnet Mining Company as a mechanic from 1994 until he retired in 2022.

He was a member of the NRA and the St. Maries Elk Lodge No. 1418 at St. Maries.

Survivors include his wife Tami Lueck, of St. Maries; two daughters, Kacia Wunderlich (Cory), of St. Maries; Nicki Charles (Blake), of St. Maries; sister, Marnie Johnson, of Emida. Monty is also survived by six grandchildren, Brooklyn, Hunter, Charlee, Makayla, Colt and Maverick. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Kathy Lueck, and his parents Chuck and Faye Lueck.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.

A celebration of life will follow the service from 1-6 p.m. at the Emida Community Center. A potluck dinner will be served at the community center.

Visitations will be at the Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.

