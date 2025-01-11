Sections
ObituariesJanuary 11, 2025

Nina Blumenfeld

story image illustation

Nina Blumenfeld (née Konstantinova) died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, after a brief illness, just short of her 82nd birthday.

She was born in Meledino, Russia, in 1943, where her mother was in evacuation during World War II. She studied chemistry in Moscow, Russia, and worked for many years as a restorer of old buildings and interiors, helping to bring back to life many palaces and churches throughout Russia, including the golden domes of the Dormition Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin.

She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1993. After a few years in Milwaukee, she moved to Moscow, Idaho, in 2000. Here she worked part-time at the Asian American Comparative Collection at the University of Idaho, but spent most of her time painting and gardening. An accomplished artist, in 2018 she published her memoirs, in Russian, about her friend, the painter Boris Birger.

She is survived by her loving husband and son, and by the flowers she planted.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.

