Nina Blumenfeld

She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1993. After a few years in Milwaukee, she moved to Moscow, Idaho, in 2000. Here she worked part-time at the Asian American Comparative Collection at the University of Idaho, but spent most of her time painting and gardening. An accomplished artist, in 2018 she published her memoirs, in Russian, about her friend, the painter Boris Birger.

She is survived by her loving husband and son, and by the flowers she planted.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.