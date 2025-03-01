Norma Bartlett

Norma Ruby (Conroy) Bartlett, 99 years, was born July 5, 1925, in Batesland, S.D., to Benjamin and Esther (Cottier) Conroy. She passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield.
Norma was the first-born child of Ben and Esther who were blessed with four other children Melvin “Buzz”, Delores, Orville, Carol (Aileen), half-brother Delbert Conroy and half-sister Sophia Hanneman, raising their family in Batesland. Following high school graduation, Norma moved to Rapid City, S.D., where she enrolled and graduated from the St. John’s School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She began working in Rapid City where she met her soon-to-be husband, William “Bill” W. Bartlett, who was enlisted and stationed in the Rapid City Army Air Base. They were married on Jan. 4, 1948, before moving to Potlatch to make their home on Crane Creek Road. Norma and Bill welcomed two daughters, Sherry Woolverton and Raedean Scholfield.
After coming to Potlatch, Norma volunteered at Gritman Medical Center and later became a homemaker, quilter and pivotal caretaker of her grandchildren. Norma was best known for her beautiful quilts and her love of bird watching and beautiful flowers. She was an avid gardener and canner for several years. She volunteered her time and sewing skills, making quilts for world relief. For years, she would feed the hummingbirds and enjoy their beauty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Woolverton (Gary) and Raedean Scholfield, of Potlatch; her grandchildren Bobby (Britney) Woolverton, of Troy, Melissa (Mark) Hadaller, Mitch (Desiree) Woolverton, BJ (Jess) Scholfield, and Raedean’s caregiver Sharon Rauch, all of Potlatch. She was also a proud great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters, along with nieces and nephews. The family extends a special thank you to Vickie Michael for taking such great care of Norma while she was at home.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Palouse River Community Center in Princeton, with a dinner to follow. The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to Ladow Court Assisted Living, P.O. Box 368 Garfield, WA 99130.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.