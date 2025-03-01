Norma Bartlett

Norma Ruby (Conroy) Bartlett, 99 years, was born July 5, 1925, in Batesland, S.D., to Benjamin and Esther (Cottier) Conroy. She passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield.

Norma was the first-born child of Ben and Esther who were blessed with four other children Melvin “Buzz”, Delores, Orville, Carol (Aileen), half-brother Delbert Conroy and half-sister Sophia Hanneman, raising their family in Batesland. Following high school graduation, Norma moved to Rapid City, S.D., where she enrolled and graduated from the St. John’s School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She began working in Rapid City where she met her soon-to-be husband, William “Bill” W. Bartlett, who was enlisted and stationed in the Rapid City Army Air Base. They were married on Jan. 4, 1948, before moving to Potlatch to make their home on Crane Creek Road. Norma and Bill welcomed two daughters, Sherry Woolverton and Raedean Scholfield.

After coming to Potlatch, Norma volunteered at Gritman Medical Center and later became a homemaker, quilter and pivotal caretaker of her grandchildren. Norma was best known for her beautiful quilts and her love of bird watching and beautiful flowers. She was an avid gardener and canner for several years. She volunteered her time and sewing skills, making quilts for world relief. For years, she would feed the hummingbirds and enjoy their beauty.