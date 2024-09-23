You might be surprised to learn that someone who lived alone on a farm the last 15 years of his life placed such a high value on community, but that was certainly true of Orville Van Thomas Jr. (or “Van” to those who knew him).

Van was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Waynesboro, Va., to O.V. Thomas Sr. and Edna Eoye Thomas. He grew up in nearby Stuarts Draft, Va., and later moved to Carson City, Nev., with his mom and brother, Ralph, following his parents’ divorce. They lived out west a couple years until his mom got sick at which point they were forced to return to Virginia. At the age of 10, Van’s mom died and he moved back in with his dad and stepmom, Lydia. He loved gardening and canning vegetables with Lydia and bowling with his stepsister, Pat. It was also around this time that Van first started playing baseball. He excelled as a knuckleball pitcher in high school. His playing career never panned out, but baseball would forever remain a lifelong passion.

Van enrolled at the College of William and Mary in 1965. Shortly after graduating with a degree in English literature, he met Donna Block and they were married in 1971. After the birth of their first son, Seth, they moved to Ruidoso, N.M., where they both got jobs teaching at the New Mexico’s Boy’s School. Their second son, Jesse, was born two years later. New Mexico was a great place to raise a family. They explored far and wide, hiking in the mountains and visiting all the national parks.

Van and Donna pulled up stakes again in 1981, this time heading north. They eventually chose Moscow as their base of operations and set about scouting the surrounding towns. According to Van, settling in Troy was a natural fit. He ran into Roger Swanson, the district superintendent, and the two began talking. In the span of time it took Van to walk to the grocery store and back, he had a new job, a rental house and a storage barn for all their belongings. That’s when Van and Donna finally started putting down roots.