Patrick James Caraher

Pat lived a life defined by faith, service and commitment to his community. He passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at age 86, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Seattle, to Joe and Marcella Caraher, he grew up in the Ravenna district and attended Seattle Prep, graduating in 1957.

In the fall of 1957, Pat began his lifelong association with Washington State University. He joined Phi Kappa Theta fraternity and later earned a degree in social sciences in 1962. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Pat returned to WSU to pursue a Communications degree, which he earned in 1966.

Pat’s professional journey led him to the Register-Guard newspaper in Eugene, Ore., before he was offered the position of editor of the WSU Alumni publication in 1969. He was the founding editor of Hilltopics and later co-editor of Washington State Magazine. His 35-year career at WSU was marked by his dedication to storytelling and his deep love for the Cougar community. In recognition of his contributions, Pat received the Alumni Achievement Award in 1995.

Pat married Laurie Busch in 1976, and together they raised three daughters, Maureen (Tim) Wilson, of Bothell, Wash., Kelly Caraher, of Pullman, and Theresa (Michael) Brabner, of Columbus, Ga. He enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren: Dominic, Marcus, Keira and Luke. He is survived by his sister, Jeanie Monterossi, of Portland, Ore., and was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Joanie Kirk.