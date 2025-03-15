Patrick James Caraher

Pat lived a life defined by faith, service and commitment to his community. He passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at age 86, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Seattle, to Joe and Marcella Caraher, he grew up in the Ravenna district and attended Seattle Prep, graduating in 1957.
In the fall of 1957, Pat began his lifelong association with Washington State University. He joined Phi Kappa Theta fraternity and later earned a degree in social sciences in 1962. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Pat returned to WSU to pursue a Communications degree, which he earned in 1966.
Pat’s professional journey led him to the Register-Guard newspaper in Eugene, Ore., before he was offered the position of editor of the WSU Alumni publication in 1969. He was the founding editor of Hilltopics and later co-editor of Washington State Magazine. His 35-year career at WSU was marked by his dedication to storytelling and his deep love for the Cougar community. In recognition of his contributions, Pat received the Alumni Achievement Award in 1995.
Pat married Laurie Busch in 1976, and together they raised three daughters, Maureen (Tim) Wilson, of Bothell, Wash., Kelly Caraher, of Pullman, and Theresa (Michael) Brabner, of Columbus, Ga. He enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren: Dominic, Marcus, Keira and Luke. He is survived by his sister, Jeanie Monterossi, of Portland, Ore., and was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Joanie Kirk.
Pat dedicated himself to service. As a volunteer chaplain at Pullman Regional Hospital for 17 years, he provided comfort and support to countless patients and was named Outstanding Volunteer in 2019. A proud Rotarian for 42 years, he served as president in 1977-78 and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow. His faith was a guiding force in his life. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish, serving as Parish Council President, a member of the St. Francis Guild, and outreach ministries.
Pat was a lifelong and loyal Cougar fan. Cougar baseball was his “love and vice.” He rarely missed a home game. He also enjoyed traveling, reading — especially newspapers — golfing, walking, drawing and visiting friends.
As a people person, Pat was known for his kindness and ability to make friends everywhere he went. He often said, “You can never have enough friends,” and lived that belief every day. His legacy of love, generosity and faithfulness will continue to inspire all who knew him.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman, where family and friends will gather to celebrate a life well lived. A reception will follow at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club Event Pavilion. Pat will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests memorials be made in Pat’s memory to Neill Public Library, Sacred Heart Church (St. Francis Guild), WSU Foundation, or Pullman Community Action Center. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.