Paul V. Bartlett Jr., 93, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital.

Paul was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Martin, S.D., to Paul V. Bartlett Sr. and Alberta (Shriner) Bartlett. The family moved to Portland, Ore., and later to Worley, Idaho, where he attended the Worley schools.

Paul Married Esther L. Thompson on March 1, 1952, in Coeur d’Alene, and the couple made their home in Kellogg where Paul worked in the Kellogg Mines, Pend Oreille Mines for a few years. Paul also did carpentry work for a few years.

In 1961, the couple moved to Potlatch where Paul worked in the woods as a sawyer and logger most of his life. He retired in 1997.

Paul was a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Potlatch. Paul was a kind, caring and fair person.