Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesJanuary 25, 2025

Paula Marie Beck

story image illustation

Oct. 21, 1960 - Dec. 29, 2024

———

Paula Marie Beck, 64, passed away on Friday, Dec. 29, 2024. She was a beloved wife, mother, grammy and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Paula was born on Oct. 21, 1960, in Moscow. She met her husband of 44 years, James Richard Beck in high school. They moved to Kent Wash., and were married in Tacoma on June 24, 1980. They moved back to Moscow shortly after to begin raising their family.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

More than anything Paula was a devoted mother and grammy. She was fortunate enough to be a stay-at-home mom and raise her two boys. When the boys were raised, she began working at Washington State University and retired after 20 years of service. She then helped raise her two grandchildren, playing with them effortlessly and loving unconditionally.

In her free time she loved gardening and crafting. She enjoyed spending time with family at the cherished “mountain home” camping, riding four-wheelers, hunting and finding beauty in the nature around her. Paula had a fear of flying, she was able to overcome that fear by taking a trip to South Africa with her husband in 2010.

Paula is survived by her mother Beverly Tanner; her sister’s Deb Tanner and Shelli Morgan; her loving husband Jimmy; her two sons Joe and Adam (Kristin); and her grandchildren Brinley and Colt. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.

A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friend’s summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Related
ObituariesJan. 25
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 25
Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner
ObituariesJan. 25
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 25
Frederick W. Hall
Related
Lula M. Gildemann
ObituariesJan. 25
Lula M. Gildemann
Christina Ann Baldwin
ObituariesJan. 25
Christina Ann Baldwin
ObituariesJan. 24
Funeral/Service Directory
Anna Irene Thol
ObituariesJan. 23
Anna Irene Thol
Joanne O’Brien
ObituariesJan. 23
Joanne O’Brien
Donna Lynne Spencer
ObituariesJan. 23
Donna Lynne Spencer
Darla Deane (Schoenfeld) Jones
ObituariesJan. 23
Darla Deane (Schoenfeld) Jones
Richard Bull
ObituariesJan. 18
Richard Bull
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy