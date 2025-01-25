Paula Marie Beck

More than anything Paula was a devoted mother and grammy. She was fortunate enough to be a stay-at-home mom and raise her two boys. When the boys were raised, she began working at Washington State University and retired after 20 years of service. She then helped raise her two grandchildren, playing with them effortlessly and loving unconditionally.

In her free time she loved gardening and crafting. She enjoyed spending time with family at the cherished “mountain home” camping, riding four-wheelers, hunting and finding beauty in the nature around her. Paula had a fear of flying, she was able to overcome that fear by taking a trip to South Africa with her husband in 2010.

Paula is survived by her mother Beverly Tanner; her sister’s Deb Tanner and Shelli Morgan; her loving husband Jimmy; her two sons Joe and Adam (Kristin); and her grandchildren Brinley and Colt. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.

A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friend’s summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Gary Sinise Foundation.