ObituariesMarch 6, 2025

Paula Soelle

story image illustation

April 11, 1958 — Feb. 24, 2025

———

Paula Soelle died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at her home in Phoenix.

She was born Paula Rae Klossner, the eldest of six children to Charles Richard Klossner and Ruth Ann Johnson Klossner at Camp Hanford, in Richland, April 11, 1958.

She was the daughter of a logger and mechanic and a homemaker living all over the Pacific Northwest. She graduated from Moscow High School in Moscow in 1976 and later moved to Tucson, Ariz., where she met and married James Louis Allan “Jim” Soelle.

Paula graduated with a bachelor of science in criminal justice in 1985 from Arizona State University. After graduation, she made Phoenix her permanent home and served the Phoenix community and court system for three decades, first as a social worker specializing in behavioral health, then for 22 years as an adult probation officer in Maricopa County and five years with Arizona State Court.

A devout Christian, upon her retirement she and Jim committed themselves to a service life as missionaries and samaritans in central Phoenix. They supported their community as congregants and caretakers of the One Hope Church and provided food, clothing, shelter, fellowship, counsel and a helping hand to hundreds of neighbors in the 32nd Street and McDowell Road neighborhood.

She is survived by her husband James Louis Allan “Jim” Soelle, son Jacob William Soelle, his wife Laura Soelle, their children Heather, Hannah, Hunter, Hayden and Henry, her son Joseph Christopher Soelle, his children Kyle and Connor, her son Jared Kyle Soelle and his partner Megan Smith, her great-grandchildren William, Harlow Rae and Miles, her mother Ruth Ann Brandenburg, brother Jeffery Klossner, sisters Pamela Greenwalt, Penny Klossner and Sandra Zilar, her aunts Jean Johnson and Janice Hanson, uncles Roy Lee Johnson, and Roger Hanson and numerous other beloved and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and associates. She was preceded in death by her father and her baby brother Kenneth Richard Klossner.

We wish her soul well on her journey to God.

