Philip “Flip” Kleffner, of Moscow, passed away peacefully on his 92nd birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Paradise Creek Skilled Nursing facility in Moscow.

Flip was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Lewiston, to Sylvester “Sib” Kleffner and Hilda “Jo” Kleffner (Ohman). Together with an older brother, Bob, the family moved to Boise at a young age where he attended school, graduating from Boise High School in 1951. He earned varsity letters in football and baseball all four years of high school.

Following graduation from high school, he attended the University of Idaho where he continued his athletics success, playing both football and baseball. His UI punt record of 82 yards stands to this date. He also was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. During his senior year he was elected student body president, graduating in 1955.

While at Idaho, he chased Jo Ella Hamilton until she caught him. They were married on Sept. 18, 1955. Their marriage is a love story. Flip adored Jo, looked out for her, laughed with her, clung to her and looked to her for details of, well … pretty much everything. Together they raised six children.

After college, Flip was drafted by and played professional baseball for two years in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He then moved back to Boise to work in the family business, Sib Kleffner Athletic Supply. Flip acted on his desire to serve his community. With his kids serving as his campaign committee, he ran for and was elected to the Boise City Council. He subsequently was elected to serve as Ada County Commissioner from 1975-79. He briefly worked at Bach’s Photography as marketing director before moving to Moscow in 1980 to serve as the director of alumni relations for 17 years; a position from which he retired in 1997. He was a dynamic leader and manager. An idea person, who loved connecting ideas and people, and creating relationships with alumni and their university. Several of the programs he started in the Alumni Office continue to this day.