Philip “Flip” Kleffner, of Moscow, passed away peacefully on his 92nd birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Paradise Creek Skilled Nursing facility in Moscow.
Flip was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Lewiston, to Sylvester “Sib” Kleffner and Hilda “Jo” Kleffner (Ohman). Together with an older brother, Bob, the family moved to Boise at a young age where he attended school, graduating from Boise High School in 1951. He earned varsity letters in football and baseball all four years of high school.
Following graduation from high school, he attended the University of Idaho where he continued his athletics success, playing both football and baseball. His UI punt record of 82 yards stands to this date. He also was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. During his senior year he was elected student body president, graduating in 1955.
While at Idaho, he chased Jo Ella Hamilton until she caught him. They were married on Sept. 18, 1955. Their marriage is a love story. Flip adored Jo, looked out for her, laughed with her, clung to her and looked to her for details of, well … pretty much everything. Together they raised six children.
After college, Flip was drafted by and played professional baseball for two years in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He then moved back to Boise to work in the family business, Sib Kleffner Athletic Supply. Flip acted on his desire to serve his community. With his kids serving as his campaign committee, he ran for and was elected to the Boise City Council. He subsequently was elected to serve as Ada County Commissioner from 1975-79. He briefly worked at Bach’s Photography as marketing director before moving to Moscow in 1980 to serve as the director of alumni relations for 17 years; a position from which he retired in 1997. He was a dynamic leader and manager. An idea person, who loved connecting ideas and people, and creating relationships with alumni and their university. Several of the programs he started in the Alumni Office continue to this day.
Flip received numerous awards and recognition in his lifetime, including the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame, University of Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame, Idaho Treasure Award, and membership in the Silver and Gold Society to name a few. Flip was honored to serve on many boards, including the Idaho Community Foundation board, UIRA board, Catholic Charities of Idaho board, College of Education advisory board and others.
Flip’s life was as magnificent as the Sawtooth Range, one of his favorite spots. Flip loved to fish the rivers of Idaho. From the best fishing holes on the Lochsa River, the St. Joe River, and the Salmon River in the Stanley basin there wasn’t a fish who wasn’t lured to his one of two flies; an Adams and/or a Renegade. “That’s all you need.” Flip was also an accomplished artist; it was an extension of his soul. He enjoyed the quiet process of watercolor, using color, creating beautiful pictures that adorn the walls of family and friends. His pencil and sketch pad were always close by, as witnessed by the multitude of sketch pads now with his children and grandchildren. Golfing was another passion for Flip that he shared with Jo Ella and his kids. He was an excellent golfer, who delighted in making a couple holes-in-one in his career. He will be remembered for his playfulness, intelligence and great sense of humor, which he continued to demonstrate up to his last days.
Flip is preceded in death by his brother Bob, his parents Sib and Jo, and his oldest son Phil. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jo Ella Kleffner; son Matt (Marie) Kleffner; daughter Katie (Rich) Christensen; daughter Jenny (Walter) Tribley; son Brett (Andee) Kleffner; daughter Heidi (Herb) Sprinkel; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Tuesday evening, Jan. 28 and a funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, with a reception following in the Parish Family Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Flip’s memory be made to the UI Foundation for the Philip L. and Jo Ella Kleffner Scholarship fund, Catholic Charities of Idaho, or the charity of your choice.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge arrangements. Condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.