Randal “Randy” Francis Rice passed away peacefully at home in Boise, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, following a nearly four-year victory over pancreatic cancer.

Randy was born on March 27, 1947, in Lewiston. Along with his parents, Jim and Grace, and big brother Brad, the family moved to Moscow in 1948 and then to Ellensburg, Wash., in 1949. Randy developed a love of sports early on, watching and playing at a field near his home any chance that he got. In 1959, the family returned to Lewiston, where Randy attended the newly constructed Jenifer Junior High School, playing his first organized sports. He then went on to Lewiston High School, where he played football and baseball for legendary coach Dwight Church, as well as basketball and golf. His family regularly attended baseball games at Bengal Field, home of the minor league team the Lewiston Broncs. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965.

Following high school, Randy attended the University of Idaho, where he pledged Phi Delta Theta fraternity and tended bar at Mort’s pub. In 1967, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Ely (Alpha Chi Omega). They were engaged on Carolyn’s birthday in 1969 and married later that year in Kellogg, Idaho. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in August 2024.

At the U of I, Randy participated in the U.S. Army ROTC for more than three years. He graduated with a degree in recreation and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1970. Immediately, the young couple moved to Newport News, Va., where Randy was stationed at Fort Eustis (now Joint Base Langley-Eustis) for basic and advanced transportation officer training. Next, he transferred to Fort Lee (now Fort Gregg-Adams) in Petersburg, Va., where he was promoted to first lieutenant. In early 1971, he received orders for duty in Vietnam, where he served as a Battalion Motor Officer and Port Liaison Officer. Randy was honorably discharged in time for Christmas that same year.

In 1972, Randy began work for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in Boise and their first daughter, Deborah Anne, was born; their second daughter, Teresa Joanne, was born in 1976. In 1973, Randy accepted the position as Parks and Recreation director for the city of Moscow, which he proudly held for 30 years. He also served concurrently as city personnel officer from 1979-94, a “temporary” assignment that lasted 16 years. He was employed by the city of Moscow for 31 years until his retirement in October 2004.

Randy’s legacy as Moscow Parks and Recreation director lives on today. When he started in 1973, the city only had three parks: East City, Ghormley and the newly completed Rotary. Upon his retirement, the city of Moscow sported more than 20 parks. The highlight of Randy’s career began in 1997 when he was introduced to Bob Hamilton, a resident who expressed interest in donating property for a new swimming pool, contingent upon community support for a $3.5 million bond for construction. Through Randy’s supervision, after more than 20 years of dreaming, Moscow finally opened a new swimming pool in June 2002, the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center. Following that achievement, Hamilton bequeathed more than $7 million more for youth recreation facilities and programs in Moscow, which Randy helped bring to fruition via the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, Palouse Ice Rink, Joseph Street Park Project, among other projects.