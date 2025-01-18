Richard Bull

Richard Charles “Dick” Bull, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on Nov. 25, 1934, in Cedaredge, Colo., Dick grew up on the family’s cattle ranch, where he developed a strong work ethic. For his first two years of school, he and his older sister and brother road horseback to a two-room schoolhouse. Then that school closed, and they transferred to the “big” school in Cedaredge for the rest of their public education. There he distinguished himself as a student leader and athlete, graduating in 1953.

Dick’s passion for learning led him to Colorado State University, where he earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in animal science. After careful thought, instead of then returning to the family ranch, he chose to pursue a Ph.D. in animal nutrition at Oregon State University, thus cementing his career in the agricultural sciences of higher education. A position opened at the University of Idaho, which seemed like a good fit — at least for a while. That “while” turned into a lifetime career, teaching students, performing research and working with livestock producers.

It was during his time at Colorado State he met the love of his life, Barbara. The couple married in 1959 and shared 65 wonderful years together, raising two children.

A man of immense warmth and generosity, Dick was a cornerstone of the Moscow community. Known for his passionate support of the Idaho Vandals, he operated the basketball scoreboard for 34 years and recorded NCAA offensive football game stats for 40 years. He truly seemed to know everyone in Moscow, leaving a legacy of kindness and camaraderie.