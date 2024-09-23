Robin Magnuson, beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother and uncle, died at home in the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. Born in Tacoma on the day of the Narrows Bridge collapse on Nov. 7, 1940, to Lucille (Rudd) and Robert Magnuson. During his early school years his family lived in Worley, Idaho, Opportunity, Wash., Tacoma, Idaho Falls, Lewiston and finally settling in Kendrick.

As a junior high and high school student Robin enjoyed playing football and basketball, helping to take the Kendrick Tigers to the state tournaments multiple times. He earned a scholarship in basketball to the College of Idaho in Caldwell, where he studied English and history. His college summers were spent firefighting for the Idaho Forest Service. In 1960, while ride-sharing to Grangeville for Thanksgiving break, he came to the attention of his future wife, Cindy, during a blizzard on the old White Bird pass. They were married on Dec. 29, 1962, and celebrated 61 years together.

Robin was a gifted educator. After graduating from the University of California, Northridge, he taught at San Fernando High School, Stanfield, Ore., and Troy. He then taught English to young adults at both the University of Idaho and Washington State University. He achieved high accolades for creating the Writing Lab program at Washington State University. He enjoyed helping his students learn to think critically about their world. He was also a talented coach. He was a lifelong scholar of history and politics with a deep respect and love for the stories of Indigenous peoples, in particular the Nimiipuu.

In 1966, he was drafted and entered the U.S. Army as a conscientious objector. He served honorably in Bamberg, Germany as a medic and educator, helping soldiers learn to read and write.