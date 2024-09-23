Ruth Sweeney

Ruth Ann Headrick Huddleston Sweeney passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at her home.

Ruth was born to Grover Eliel “Lyle” and Dortha Jean (Clark) Headrick on May 8, 1952, in Moscow and grew up on the family farm on Headrick Road. She was the oldest of four children, including Patty Gilbert, Ken and Jim “Hudd” on Rock Creek.

Growing up, she was involved in 4-H and graduated from Potlatch High School in the class of 1970. She first attended Mr. Nicks Beauty School and then joined the U.S. Navy in January 1972. She served for 20 years and retired in January 1992. After boot camp in Bainbridge, Md., she was stationed in San Diego where she met and married Richard Huddleston. They were later divorced.

The Navy sent her to Hawaii and then back to San Diego, where she met the love of her life, John Sweeney, in 1980. They were both transferred to Okinawa, Japan, where they married. “Ruthie,” as John lovingly called her, wrote that the process to get married was very detailed, starting with permission from their respective bosses, then they went to the U.S. Embassy, and to a translator, then to city hall where the work was recorded. Then they went back to the translator, to the Embassy, and then back to the base so their personnel records could be updated.

She also served at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, North Island NAS, Coronado, Calif., and Millington, Tenn.

She worked for three years in the government housing office at El Toro, Calif., and three years in Iwakuni, Japan. Ruth also taught conversational English for 4½ years in Japan. She and John spent two more years in Hawaii before she retired from her government contracting position to move back to Headrick Road out on Rock Creek (property). There she started quilting and playing pinochle and became certified to teach Fit and Fall Proof classes.